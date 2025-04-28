Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

Another Simple Favour (1 May)

Film (2025). Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells and Bashir Salahuddin. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: recently added

Ash (24 April)

Film (2025). On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

Starring Eiza González, Aaron Paul, Iko Uwais, Kate Elliott, Beulah Koale and Flying Lotus.

Étoile (24 April)

Étoile. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Set in New York City and Paris, this eight-episode series follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

This dramedy is the much-anticipated follow-up to creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s beloved comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Starring Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick. Watch the trailer.

#1 Happy Family USA (17 April)

Series. From creator Ramy Youssef, this adult-animated series follows the maniacally upbeat Husseins – the most patriotic, most peaceful and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 America. With satire and absurdity, they navigate the early 2000s under the watchful eyes of their terrified neighbours.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North (18 April)

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video.

Series. A savagely beautiful five-part series charting the life of Dorrigo Evans, through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney, his time held captive in a POW camp and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero.

An intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times.

Directed by Justin Kurzel. Starring Jacob Elordi, Ciarán Hinds, Odessa Young and Olivia DeJonge. Watch the trailer.

G20 (10 April)

Viola Davis in G20. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). When the G20 summit comes under siege, US President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number-one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

Starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin and Ramón Rodríguez. Watch the trailer.

Never Let Go (11 April)

Never Let Go. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). In this psychological thriller/ horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go.

Starring Halle Berry, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park and Stephanie Lavigne.

The Divorce Insurance (31 March)

Series. A thrice-divorced man runs into his ex-wife, who works for an insurance company, and they develop a new product: divorce insurance.

Starring Lee Dong-wook and Lee Da-hee.

The Bondsman (3 April)

The Bondsman. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned – which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love … and country music.

Starring Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman and Beth Grant. Watch the trailer.