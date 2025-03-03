Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming this week

Prime Video: new this week

2025 ICC Men’s Champion’s Trophy

Semi Finals (4 & 5 March) | Final (9 March)

The 2025 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy continues, as cricket’s global powerhouses battle it out in Pakistan and the UAE, with all matches beginning at 8.00pm AEDT.

Every moment is live and exclusive on Prime Video, including the Semi-Finals, before the first winners of the Champions Trophy in eight years are crowned when the Final is held on 9 March. Looking to catch up on the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy action? Customers have a choice of 10 or 25 minute highlights on Prime Video exclusively, or a full match replay from the first ball available immediately after the match has finished.

Picture This (6 March)

Film (2025). In this heartfelt rom-com, struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) receives a prediction: true love awaits in her next five dates. With her sister’s wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing her love life into chaos.

Picture This is based on the Australian Amazon Original, Five Blind Dates.

Starring Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sindhu Vee. Watch the trailer.

It Ends With Us (6 March)

Film (2024). Lily Bloom moves to Boston to chase her dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon soon sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, she begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

Starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate.

Prime Video: recently added

Nickel Boys (27 Feb)

Nickel Boys. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video.

Film (2024). Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead and nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar, Nickel Boys chronicles the powerful friendship between two young Black teenagers, Elwood and Turner, navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida.

Directed by RaMell Ross. Starring Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger.

Watch the trailer.

Reacher – Season 3 (20 Feb)

Reacher – Season 3. Prime Video.

Series. Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in Season 3 Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence – and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Starring Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten. Watch the trailer.

My Fault: London (13 Feb)

My Fault: London. Image: Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Film (2025). Following the global success of Spanish Original Movie Culpa Mia (My Fault) comes this British remake based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two.

Starring Asha Banks, Matthew Broome and Eve Macklin.

Newtopia (7 Feb)

Newtopia. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Lee Jae-yoon (Park Jeong-min) is serving his compulsory military service, and his girlfriend Kang Young-joo (Jisoo), as they race to be reunited in zombie-infested Seoul.

Starring Kim Jisoo, Park Jeong-min and Im Sung-jae.

Clean Slate (6 Feb)

Clean Slate. Image: Prime Video. Streaming February 2025.

Series. A new comedy series from legendary producer, Norman Lear. The show follows Harry Slate (George Wallace), an old-school and outspoken Alabama car wash owner, who has a lot of soul searching to do when the estranged child he thought was a son returns home to Mobile as a proud, trans woman, Desiree (Laverne Cox).

Starring Laverne Cox, George Wallace, Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkison and Norah Murphy.