Prime Video: best new shows & films streaming May 2025

Prime Video: new in May

Another Simple Favour (1 May)

Another Simple Favour. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells and Bashir Salahuddin. Watch the trailer.

David Spade: Dandelion (6 May)

Special. Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor/comedian David Spade makes his Prime Video stand-up comedy debut with Dandelion, his first special since 2022.

With signature sardonic takes on the perils of flying, charity auctions, and the evolution of porn, Spade is sharper and funnier than ever in Dandelion.

Octopus! (8 May)

Octopus! Image: Prime Video.

Documentary. This two-part documentary special narrated and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge transports viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death.

The documentary features an eclectic mix of characters who have their own unique connections to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them, the explorer trying to understand them, to the Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, who is obsessed with them.

Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2 (9 May)

Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2. Image: Prime Video.

Documentary. The docuseries takes viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up.

We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: ‘Maebe’.

Kraven the Hunter (12 May)

Film (2024). Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger.

Overcompensating (15 May)

Overcompensating. Image: Prime Video.

Series. A college-set ensemble comedy about the wild, chaotic journey of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs.

Starring Benito Skinner, Wally Baram and Mary Beth Barone.

Motorheads Season 1 (20 May)

Motorheads. Image: Prime Video.

Series. A series about first love, first heartbreak and turning the key in your first car. Set in a once-thriving rust-belt town that’s now searching for a glimmer of hope, the series is an adrenaline-filled story of a group of outsiders who form an unlikely friendship over a mutual love of street racing, while navigating the hierarchy and rules of high school.

Starring Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley and Melissa Collazo.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (22 May)

Series. Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Henry Golding and Lena Olin.

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (23 May)

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Join Jeremy Clarkson and his team as they navigate new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at Diddly Squat Farm.

After rounding off series three with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, we return a few months later to find life on the farm has changed.

Starring Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper and Lisa Hogan.

The Better Sister (29 May)

The Better Sister. Image: Prime Video.

Series. Based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, this eight-episode thriller series is about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together.

Chloe, a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky struggles to make ends meet and stay clean.

Starring Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll.