Paramount Plus: new shows streaming this week

Paramount Plus: new to streaming

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (18 September)

Series. Season 2 of hit live-action series features more hilarious adventures in the town of Royal Woods. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own and more. Starring Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno and Bian Stepanek.

Nöthin’ But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal (18 September)

Documentary series. This three-part music docuseries features interviews with those who lived the scene, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo, and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.

Frasier – Season 2 (20 September)

Series. Season 2 follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and—with hope— finally fulfil an old dream or two. Starring Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 7 (21 September)

Series. After a shocking first half of season seven, where Sammi Sweetheart Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunited for the first time in over a decade — this second installment promises to be the most revealing yet. From the sandy shores to the neon lights of Sin City, the squad is taking fans on a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate life’s biggest milestones – from parenthood and adoption to engagements and heartbreaks.

Paramount Plus: recently added

The Patrick Star Show – Season 2 (11 September)

Series for children. Settle in for all new episodes of The Patrick Star Show, which follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

MTV VMAs 2024 (12 September)

Live music show. The MTV 2024 VMAs return to New York from UBS Arena to celebrate the biggest names in music with headline-generating surprises, one time only performances and a fan-filled audience. Tune in to all the action of the 2024 VMAs as Paramount+ streams the awards live from 8.30am AEST on Thursday, 12 September, staring with a pre-show, leading into the live awards show at 10am AEST. Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion.

Dora – Season 2 (13 September)

Series for children. Everyone’s favourite bilingual explorer, Dora, returns for more epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest. Dora season two, will see Dora and her best monkey friend, Boots, encounter new challenges, overcome tricky obstacles, and explore new fantastical territories. Kids will join the iconic Latina heroine on her journey as she meets new friends and helps others, learning inspiring lessons through catchy songs and nonstop laughter.

Tulsa King – Season 2 (15 September)

Tulsa King – Season 2. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Season 2 sees Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realise that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Starring Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, and Tatiana Zappardino. Watch the trailer.