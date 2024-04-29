Paramount+: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Behind the Music – Season 2 (2 May)

Series. The new season takes an intimate look at the personal lives of the music scene’s greatest and most influential artists, revealing their joys, misfortunes and rise to the top. Profiling Bell BivDeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen among others.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer – S1–S7 (3 May)

Series. This supernatural drama, that ran from 1997 to 2003, follows Buffy Summers as she tries to live a normal life in high school while embracing her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan and Charisma Carpenter.

Recently added to streaming

ARK: The Animated Series (19 April)

Series. Helena Walker – a survivor and our protagonist – is our heroine … after her initial awakening on The Island. Starring Madeleine Madden, Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Yeoh.

Impractical Jokers – Season 7–9 (24 April)

Series. We’re back with Q, Sal, Joe and Murr – the besties who get their kicks from challenging each other to perform ever more outrageous dares. Starring James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (25 April)

Film (2023). Can the Turtle brothers tackle an army of mutants while earning the love and respect of everyone in New York City? (Let’s go with: yes).

Elsbeth (26 April)

Series. Comedy-crime drama series spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight. After leaving her legal career for a new investigative role, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with NYPD Captain CW Wagner.

Knuckles (27 April)

Animated miniseries in which Knuckles the Echidna teaches deputy Wade Whipple the ways of the Echidna warrior. Starring Idris Elba, Adam Pally and Jaimi Barbakoff.