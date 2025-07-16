MTG: Edge of Eternities Exclusive Card Preview – Hymn of the Faller

MTG: Edge of Eternities is set to launch in pre-release from 25 July 2025, bringing with it a whole new world. While most other sets in the Magic universe are focussed on high fantasy combat in magical realms, this one is a bit different, with the action transported to the outer reaches of space.

As players arrive, fresh battles are breaking out across five planets, each representing one mana colour. There’s various conflicts taking place here, between wild alien species, and some that are more familiar. One faction attempts to look after the fabric of the universe. Two other factions are warring for the heart of the world, one vying for darkness, and the other vying for light.

This MTG set introduces new heroes, new villains, new art treatments, and wild new mechanics. One of these defines the ScreenHub exclusive preview card for this cycle: Hymn of the Faller. We’re very excited to be revealing this new card, courtesy of Wizards of the Coast.

Here’s Hymn of the Faller in all its glory:

Image: Danny Schwartz / Wizards of the Coast

Hymn of the Faller is an MTG Sorcery that costs one black mana, and one generic mana to cast. When you play it, you’ll be able to Surveil 1 – look at the top card of your library, and put it into your graveyard if you choose – and then draw a card, and lose one life.

With this sacrifice, you’ll be able to cycle important cards into your graveyard (Anger, for example, or any Zombie cards with resurrection abilities) while getting a new card for your hand. While losing life isn’t ideal, sometimes sacrifices are necessary for progress.

This card also has a Void ability. This is a new mechanic introduced in MTG: Edge of Eternities that’s designed to check whether you or another player has used a Warp ability this turn.

For a quick breakdown: The new Warp mechanic will allow you to summon creatures early, have them fight in a single turn, and then be exiled to return to the battlefield at a later stage. Void is an ability that checks whether something has been Warped in a particular turn. If a card has been Warped, you get a sort of counter spell in exchange.

Read: MTG Edge of Eternities: What to know about the new set

In the case of Hymn of the Faller, if Warp has been used in the turn the card is played, or if a nonland permanent has left the battlefield for any reason, you can draw another card.

I can see this particular Sorcery being very useful for graveyard-themed decks, particularly for anyone who loves using Zombies (me). It helps massively with card cycling and card draw, and being able to put cards into your graveyard is always useful. With this Void ability accounting for warping and nonland permanents leaving, you can also put it into non-MTG: Edge of Eternities decks without worrying too much about loss of synergy.

It’s also worth noting Hymn of the Faller is a very cool, very goth-looking card that would fit right into any black mana deck. The space sorcerer in the artwork even has black fingernails! You can check out all the details in the full art by Danny Schwartz.

MTG: Edge of Eternities – Hymn of the Faller Full Art

Image: Danny Schwartz / Wizards of the Coast

Those keen to add this card to their MTG decks won’t have to wait long. As announced, MTG: Edge of Eternities hits pre-release from 25 July 2025, with the full launch set for 1 August 2025. You can learn more about this upcoming set via the Magic: The Gathering website.

You can also find your nearest store for pre-release events using this website’s WPN locator.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.