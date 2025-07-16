News

 > What to Watch

4 best new shows streaming this week

Discover the 4 best new shows to stream from 14 to 20 July 2025 as chosen by ScreenHub staff with this guide.
16 Jul 2025 17:06
Silvi Vann-Wall
Untamed. Image: Netflix. 4 best new shows.

Film

Untamed. Image: Netflix. 4 best new shows.

Share Icon

Bookish (16 July) — HBO Max

Bookish. Image: Max.
Bookish. Image: Max. 4 best new shows.

Cast: Mark Gatiss, Polly Walker, Elliot Levey
Genre: Mystery
Format: 6 episodes

Gabriel Book, proprietor of an antiquarian bookshop, relies on his vast collection to unravel baffling cases. He nurtures a group of lovable yet troubled individuals, providing informal protection and guidance.

Sure, he loves books, but even more than that, he loves solving murders. If that weren’t intriguing enough, he’s gay in a time and place – post-war London – where homosexuality was still very much illegal.

When new assistant Jack, arrives at the book shop, it becomes clear his appointment wasn’t as random as it at first seems. Ooh, mystery!

Created by and starring BBC Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss, Bookish on HBO Max isn’t one to miss. 

Watch the trailer.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 (16 July) — Disney+

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 17. Image: Disney+.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17. Image: Disney+. 4 best new shows.

Cast: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob Mac, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito
Genre: Comedy
Format: 8 episodes

Perhaps you’re someone who thinks Always Sunny at, 17 seasons, has overstayed its welcome. But it’s undeniable that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is considered one of the best and most enduring TV comedies – and not just for the memes.

In this season, the Gang crave money and parasitic social privileges. But they also crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism.

As always, the characters don’t learn lessons, they don’t grow, and there’s no heartwarming resolution at the end of each episode. That’s life, baby.

 Watch the trailer.

Untamed (17 July) — Netflix

Untamed. Image: Netflix.
Untamed. Image: Netflix. 4 best new shows.

Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill and Lily Santiago
Genre: Mystery/drama
Format: 6 episodes

Eric Bana. Sam Neill. Come on!

Kyle Turner (Bana) is a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends him on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

It’s only six episodes, so if you’re looking for a weekend watch that doesn’t eat into Monday and beyond, Untamed is perfect.

Watch the trailer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (17 July) — Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3. Image: Paramount+.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3. Image: Paramount+. 4 Best new shows.

Cast: Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush
Genre: Sci-fi
Format: 10 episodes

In season three of Strange New Worlds, we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, who are still under the command of Captain Pike.

Still reeling from season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn, the crew must pick themselves up and move right along – after all, new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve.

An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. Image: 20th Century Fox.
News

A Night At The Museum 'reimagining' is underway at 21 Laps

Night at the Museum is back for more history hijinks.

Silvi Vann-Wall
One More Shot. Image: MIFF
Features

MIFF unveils sprawling 2025 film festival program

Explore over 275 films, both local and global, and live events at MIFF 2025.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Ne Zha 2. Image: A24/CMC Pictures
News

Ne Zha 2: English-language version comes to Australia at last thanks to A24

Ne Zha 2, the record-breaking animated epic, hits Australian cinemas this August.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Superman. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures
Reviews

Superman review: ambitious, imperfect and charming

James Gunn's Superman tackles the big issues of the day – but doesn't quite stick the landing.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Stelarc, side on photo of the head and raised forearm of a balding man with long sideburns who has an ear growing out of his arm.
Reviews

Emily: I Am Kam and Stelarc Suspending Disbelief reviews: Australian artists on screen

A couple of new documentaries about two prominent Australian artists... who could not be more different.

Madeleine Swain
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login