4 best new shows streaming this week

Bookish (16 July) — HBO Max

Bookish. Image: Max.

Cast: Mark Gatiss, Polly Walker, Elliot Levey

Genre: Mystery

Format: 6 episodes

Gabriel Book, proprietor of an antiquarian bookshop, relies on his vast collection to unravel baffling cases. He nurtures a group of lovable yet troubled individuals, providing informal protection and guidance.

Sure, he loves books, but even more than that, he loves solving murders. If that weren’t intriguing enough, he’s gay in a time and place – post-war London – where homosexuality was still very much illegal.

When new assistant Jack, arrives at the book shop, it becomes clear his appointment wasn’t as random as it at first seems. Ooh, mystery!

Created by and starring BBC Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss, Bookish on HBO Max isn’t one to miss.

Watch the trailer.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 (16 July) — Disney+

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17. Image: Disney+.

Cast: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob Mac, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito

Genre: Comedy

Format: 8 episodes

Perhaps you’re someone who thinks Always Sunny at, 17 seasons, has overstayed its welcome. But it’s undeniable that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is considered one of the best and most enduring TV comedies – and not just for the memes.

In this season, the Gang crave money and parasitic social privileges. But they also crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism.

As always, the characters don’t learn lessons, they don’t grow, and there’s no heartwarming resolution at the end of each episode. That’s life, baby.

Watch the trailer.

Untamed (17 July) — Netflix

Untamed. Image: Netflix.

Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill and Lily Santiago

Genre: Mystery/drama

Format: 6 episodes

Eric Bana. Sam Neill. Come on!

Kyle Turner (Bana) is a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends him on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

It’s only six episodes, so if you’re looking for a weekend watch that doesn’t eat into Monday and beyond, Untamed is perfect.

Watch the trailer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (17 July) — Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3. Image: Paramount+.

Cast: Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush

Genre: Sci-fi

Format: 10 episodes

In season three of Strange New Worlds, we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, who are still under the command of Captain Pike.

Still reeling from season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn, the crew must pick themselves up and move right along – after all, new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve.

An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

Watch the trailer.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.