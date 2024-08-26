Paramount+: new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

Mean Girls (28 August)

Film (2024). From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic. New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. But when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho. Watch the trailer.

Last King of the Cross – Season 2 (30 August)

Series. We’re back with character of John Ibrahim on his mission to capture Oxford Street’s late-night empire. Having fled to Ibiza to escape his past, he finally returns to Sydney – only to find it’s not quite how he left it. The two younger Ibrahim brothers, Fadi and Michael have grown up, while older brother Sam remains in prison – steadily growing a following as he attempts to establish his own Black Flags chapter. Starring Lincoln Younes, Alex Kaan and Dave Hoey.

Paw Patrol: Rescue Wheels (31 August)

Animated series. Everyone is set for the Monster Truck Championship … but when a pup named Boomer takes his motorised mischief to the streets of Adventure Bay, will the PAW Patrol be able to get the race back on track?

One Life (1 September)

Film (2023). This biopic tells the emotional true story of Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia. Starring Anthony Hopkins, Lena Olin, Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Flynn. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

The Passenger (21 August)

Film (2023). Randy is perfectly content to fade into the background, but when one of his co-workers goes on a sudden and violent rampage, he must face his fears and confront his troubled past to survive. Starring Merah Benoit, Johnny Berchtold and Betsy Borrego.

Dating Naked UK (24 August)

Reality series. Ten naked singletons, including event planner Mike Durrant from Newcastle Australia, take their search for love to a whole new level. Fed up of the dating game and ditching the coplications and constraints of the modern world, these singles will be stripping right back to basics and baring all, in the name of finding love. Watch the trailer.

The Bureau – Seasons 1-5 (15 August)

Series. Within the French secret service, known as the DGSE, operates a clandestine branch of undercover agents. Dispatched under false identities to hot zones all around the world, their mission is to seek out and identify potential sources. They must be completely undetectable, like ghosts infiltrating a highly elaborate system. Starring Mathieu Kassovitz, Florence Loiret Caille and Jonathan Zaccaï. Watch the trailer.

The Challenge 40: Battle Of The Eras (16 August)

Series. Featuring 40 legendary competitors from the series’ 26-year history representing their ‘Challenge Era’ in an epic battle for the ages. Legends will collide as they strive to immortalise their names as Challenge 40 Champions and earn their share of the $1 million prize.

Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (10 August)

Animated series. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. Reprising their roles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil.

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (3 August)

Documentary (2014). Directed by Randall Lobb, this 2014 documentary tells the history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise, starring its co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. In 1984, the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book was introduced and presented a new breed of superheroes. Now, peek under the shell and see how this ‘happy accident’ quickly became a worldwide pop culture phenomenon.