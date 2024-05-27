Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

The X Files – S9–11 (27 May)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3 (28 May)

Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are on a mission to uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret.

Read: Top Gear Australia review: high-end hooning

Recently added to Paramount+

The X Files – S5–S8 (20 May)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza (22 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Docu-series. In the summer of 1991, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Jane’s Addiction, rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever.

Evil – Season 4 (24 May)

Final season of series. Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum.

> Evil – Season 4. Image: Paramount+.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (25 May)

Film (2022). This comedy drama feature tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London, who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. Starring Lesley Manville.

South Park: The End of Obesity (25 May)

The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action. The first six special episodes and all 26 seasons of South Park are currently available to stream.

Bros (25 May)

Film (2022). This romantic comedy follows Bobby and Aaron, two gay men in New York who have commitment problems but are drawn to each other and decide to attempt a relationship. Starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

Top Gear Australia (17 May)

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Hosts Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia deliver a turbocharged blend of entertainment, information, and pure automotive passion – but with an unmistakable Aussie twist.

As our reviewer, Anthony Morris, said about the show: ‘there’s a lot of money involved and it’s all up on the screen. In the context of Australian television, this is a luxury supercar where the big price tag is a big part of the appeal – and if it runs a little rough, who cares so long as it looks good?’

For more on this streamer, see ScreenHub’s Paramount+ May streaming highlights.