Paramount+: new shows & films streaming May 2024

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Paramount+ this month.

2 May

Behind the Music – Season 2

Series. The new season takes an intimate look at the personal lives of the music scene’s greatest and most influential artists, revealing their joys, misfortunes and rise to the top. Profiling Bell BivDeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen among others.

3 May

Buffy The Vampire Slayer – S1–S7

Series. This supernatural drama, that ran from 1997 to 2003, follows Buffy Summers as she tries to live a normal life in high school while embracing her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

7 May

Catfish – Season 9

Series. Taking on new cases, Nēvand Kamie will focus more on the lives of their guests, giving attention to their stories of abuse, disease, racism and more as they find brighter paths forward.

8 May

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Animated feature. When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS!

11 May

Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends. Image: Universal Pictures.

Film (2022). As the sequel to Halloween Kills and the thirteenth instalment in the Halloween Franchise, in Halloween Ends the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax for the final instalment of this trilogy. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell.

PAW Patrol – Season 10

Series. Join the PAW Patrol team and their tech-savvy captain Ryder, as they work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community.

13 May

The X Files – S1–S4

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

15 May

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 7

Series. Zoom into May with monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old techie driver AJ as they return for more fun-filled and action-packed adventures! Together they will explore the physics of how things move, tackle problems and the component parts needed to make everyday technologies work in this lively series.

17 May

Top Gear Australia

Series. Hosts Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia deliver a turbocharged blend of entertainment, information, and pure automotive passion – but with an unmistakable Aussie twist.

20 May

The X Files – S5–S8

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

24 May

Evil – Season 4

Evil – Season 4. Image: Paramount+.

Final season of series. Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum.

25 May

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Film (2022). This comedy drama feature tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London, who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. Starring Lesley Manville.

Bros

Film (2022). This romantic comedy follows Bobby and Aaron, two gay men in New York who have commitment problems but are drawn to each other and decide to attempt a relationship. Starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

27 May

The X Files – S9–11

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

28 May

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3

Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are on a mission to uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret.