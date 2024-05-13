Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

The X Files – Season 1 to Season 4 (13 May)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 7 (15 May)

Series. Zoom into May with monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old techie driver AJ as they return for more fun-filled and action-packed adventures! Together they will explore the physics of how things move, tackle problems and the component parts needed to make everyday technologies work in this lively series.

Top Gear Australia (17 May)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Series. Hosts Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia deliver a turbocharged blend of entertainment, information, and pure automotive passion – but with an unmistakable Aussie twist.

Read: What to watch this week on streaming – the shows we love (or not)

Recently added to Paramount+

Buffy The Vampire Slayer – S1–S7

Series. This supernatural drama, that ran from 1997 to 2003, follows Buffy Summers as she tries to live a normal life in high school while embracing her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Image: Paramount+.

Catfish – Season 9

Series. Taking on new cases, Nēvand Kamie will focus more on the lives of their guests, giving attention to their stories of abuse, disease, racism and more as they find brighter paths forward.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Animated feature. When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS!

Halloween Ends

Film (2022). As the sequel to Halloween Kills and the thirteenth instalment in the Halloween Franchise, in Halloween Ends the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax for the final instalment of this trilogy. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

PAW Patrol – Season 10

Series. Join the PAW Patrol team and their tech-savvy captain Ryder, as they work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community.

Elsbeth

Comedy-crime series. A spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, from which Emmy

Award winner Carrie Preston originated the role of Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who uses her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.