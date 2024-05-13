News

 > Features

Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 13 to 19 May, 2024.
13 May 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz
Paramount+ streaming X-Files.

Streaming

Is it time to revisit The X-Files? Image: Twentieth Century Fox.

Share Icon

The X Files – Season 1 to Season 4 (13 May)

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two special FBI agents, probe into cases that have been left unresolved. While Mulder believes in the paranormal, Scully settles for a more scientific approach. Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 7 (15 May)

Series. Zoom into May with monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old techie driver AJ as they return for more fun-filled and action-packed adventures! Together they will explore the physics of how things move, tackle problems and the component parts needed to make everyday technologies work in this lively series.

Top Gear Australia (17 May)

Series. Hosts Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia deliver a turbocharged blend of entertainment, information, and pure automotive passion – but with an unmistakable Aussie twist.

Read: What to watch this week on streaming – the shows we love (or not)

Recently added to Paramount+

Buffy The Vampire Slayer – S1–S7

Series. This supernatural drama, that ran from 1997 to 2003, follows Buffy Summers as she tries to live a normal life in high school while embracing her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Cast Pose In A Publicity Shot For The Series, Now Showing On Paramount+.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Image: Paramount+.

Catfish – Season 9

Series. Taking on new cases, Nēvand Kamie will focus more on the lives of their guests, giving attention to their stories of abuse, disease, racism and more as they find brighter paths forward.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Animated feature. When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! 

Halloween Ends

Film (2022). As the sequel to Halloween Kills and the thirteenth instalment in the Halloween Franchise, in Halloween Ends the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax for the final instalment of this trilogy. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell.

PAW Patrol – Season 10

Series. Join the PAW Patrol team and their tech-savvy captain Ryder, as they work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community. 

Elsbeth

Comedy-crime series. A spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, from which Emmy
Award winner Carrie Preston originated the role of Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who uses her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9. Image: Stan
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Stan, SBS, BritBox, Prime, AMC+ and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 13 to 19 May 2024 in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Binge: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream on Binge from 13-19 May 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Big Cigar. Image: Apple TV+.
Features

Apple TV+: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on Apple TV+ from 13 to 19 May 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
A woman stands between two men on a rooftop having a conversation in a publicity still for Harry Wild Season 3 on AMC+
Features

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder from 13 to 19 May…

Paul Dalgarno
Little Bird on Stan.
Features

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on Stan from 13 to 19 May 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login