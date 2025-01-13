Paramount+: best new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

Rock Island Mysteries – Season 3 (13 Jan)

Series. Produced by Fremantle Australia and Nickelodeon International and filmed on Queensland’s Gold Coast, Rock Island Mysteries S3 continues to follow the adventures of Taylor (Alexa Curtis) and her friends as they explore the secrets of the beautiful and mysterious Rock Island.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Season 13 (14 Jan)

Series. Some of the unforgettable storylines not to be missed this season includes Saucy Santana exploring new musical territories, ready to shake up the Atlanta music scene while challenging the status quo of the old guard’s dominance.

After the fallout from her cast album concert, Spice takes a select crew to London for a global performance to reclaim her narrative.

While Karlie Redd puts everything on the line for her relationship with millionaire TLO, as past exes surface and attempt to shake up their happily ever after.

Freediver (16 Jan)

Film (2024). This documentary follows Molchanov, the world’s greatest living freediver and son of freediving pioneer Natalia Molchanova. His near-suicidal quest to set five world records in under four months brings him to the farthest reaches of the globe and to the very edges of human performance.

In the process, he’s forced to reevaluate the very skills on which he has built his entire life.

Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

Geordie Shore – Season 25 (8 Jan)

Series. The cast are off to Thailand for an epic stag do to remember … At the end of the last series Kyle proposed to Vicky, who thankfully said yes! Buzzing to be his best mates ‘Geordie best man’, James has organised a stag do in Thailand for the whole family to celebrate but … things soon get complicated.

Watch the trailer.

IF (3 Jan)

IF. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). A heartwarming and hilarious family film about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, known as IFs. She embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids, before they disappear. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Watch the trailer.

Fast X (23 Dec)

Vin Diesel in Fast X. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). Directed by Louise Letterier, Fast X launches the final chapter to the popular global Fast & Furious film franchise. The 10th film instalment sees Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida).

Watch the trailer.

From the ScreenHub review of Fast X:

‘The story is the usual crockpot of high tech gizmos and street racing and reminders that family is all that matters and missions that involve trashing major world cities and stopping off to check in with old friends before a whole lot of explosions.

‘Flamboyant yet sinister new threat Dante (Jason Momoa), son of that dead Brazilian bad guy from Fast and Furious 5, is running around saying ‘never accept death when suffering is owed’, which means the usual supervillain antics instead of just hiring a couple of guys with sniper rifles to shoot alpha potato Dom (Vin Diesel) from a safe distance.’

Read more …

Book Club: The Next Chapter (9 Dec)

Bookclub: The Next Chapter. Image: Universal. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023 ). Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails, and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. Starring Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda.

Dexter: Original Sin – Season 1 (13 Dec)

Dexter: Original Sin. Image: Paramount+. Streaming December 2024.

Series. This series, set in 1991 Miami, follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. Also starring Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown and James Martinez. Watch the trailer.