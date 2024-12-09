Paramount+: best new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

Book Club: The Next Chapter (9 Dec)

Bookclub: The Next Chapter. Image: Universal. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023 ). Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails, and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure. Starring Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda.

Isle of MTV Malta 2024 (11 Dec)

Music concert special. MTV returns to Malta’s historic Il-Fosos Square to stage the annual Isle of MTV Malta festival. The show features performances from a supercharged line-up of headline acts including international stars Nelly Furtado, RAYE and DJ Snake, plus appearances from local musicians Klinsmann and Sarah Bonnici.

Over its 16 editions, Isle of MTV Malta has brought tens of thousands of music fans to the square every year to enjoy performances from the world’s biggest stars, including Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Alesso.

Dexter: Original Sin – Season 1 (13 Dec)

Dexter: Original Sin. Image: Paramount+. Streaming December 2024.

Series. This series, set in 1991 Miami, follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.

With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. Also starring Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown and James Martinez. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: recently added

Dear Santa (1 Dec)

Dear Santa. Image: Paramount+. Streaming December 2024.

Film (2024). Dear Santa, Paramount+’s first original Christmas film, tells the story of a young boy (Robert Timothy Smith) who mails his Christmas wish list to Santa with one crucial spelling error, resulting in a devilish Jack Black’s arrival to wreak havoc on the holidays.

The film marks the return of the Farrelly Brothers, the minds behind Dumb & Dumber and Something About Mary. With their latest collaboration, Christmas is going up in flames. Watch the trailer.

When You Finish Saving The World (2 Dec)

Film (2024). Evelyn (Julianne Moore) has devoted herself to helping people in hard times, but she struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world.

As Evelyn attempts to become a parent figure to an unassuming teenager she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant and politically conscious young woman at his high school, this emotional comedy reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit

SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas (2 Dec)

The 25th anniversary celebrations for SpongeBob SquarePants continue with SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas. In this half-hour special, when one of Sandy’s experiments goes awry, the Cheeks family team up to save Christmas in Bikini Bottom. The special features Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks, Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks, and Grey Delisle as Ma Cheeks, Granny Cheeks, Rosie and Rowdy reprising their roles as Sandy Cheek’s family from the recently released movie Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

Blaze And The Monster Machines – Season 8 (4 Dec)

Series. Join monster truck Blaze and his best buddy, eight-year-old driver AJ as they go on all-new adventures, explore the physics of how things move, tackle problems through scientific inquiry and mathematics; and discover the parts needed to make everyday technologies work.

The new episodes see Blaze and Sparkle set out on an adventure to the North Pole to personally deliver Axle City’s letters to Santa.