Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming this week

Paramount+: new to streaming

Dear Santa (1 Dec)

Film (2024). Dear Santa, Paramount+’s first original Christmas film, tells the story of a young boy (Robert Timothy Smith) who mails his Christmas wish list to Santa with one crucial spelling error, resulting in a devilish Jack Black’s arrival to wreak havoc on the holidays.

The film marks the return of the Farrelly Brothers, the minds behind Dumb & Dumber and Something About Mary. With their latest collaboration, Christmas is going up in flames. Watch the trailer.

When You Finish Saving The World (2 Dec)

Film (2024). Evelyn (Julianne Moore) has devoted herself to helping people in hard times, but she struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world.

As Evelyn attempts to become a parent figure to an unassuming teenager she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant and politically conscious young woman at his high school, this emotional comedy reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit

SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas (2 Dec)

The 25th anniversary celebrations for SpongeBob SquarePants continue with SpongeBob & Sandy’s Country Christmas. In this half-hour special, when one of Sandy’s experiments goes awry, the Cheeks family team up to save Christmas in Bikini Bottom. The special features Craig Robinson as Pa Cheeks, Johnny Knoxville as Randy Cheeks, and Grey Delisle as Ma Cheeks, Granny Cheeks, Rosie and Rowdy reprising their roles as Sandy Cheek’s family from the recently released movie Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

Blaze And The Monster Machines – Season 8 (4 Dec)

Series. Join monster truck Blaze and his best buddy, eight-year-old driver AJ as they go on all-new adventures, explore the physics of how things move, tackle problems through scientific inquiry and mathematics; and discover the parts needed to make everyday technologies work.

The new episodes see Blaze and Sparkle set out on an adventure to the North Pole to personally deliver Axle City’s letters to Santa.

Paramount+: recently added

Hamsters Of Hamsterdale – Season 1 (27 Nov)

Series. Introducing the creator-driven brand-new 2D animated preschool series – Eight-year-old Harry is the proud owner of a crew of hamsters and the builder of their detailed and expansive tubed home. Little does Harry know that his furry friends are constantly watching him, believing that Harry is their King and they are his heroic protectors.

The Really Loud House – Season 2 (27 Nov)

Series. Things are getting even LOUDER, with all new episodes of hit live-action series The Really Loud House. Follow the comedic chaos of the Loud family as their kitchen mysteriously catches on fire, Lincoln and Clyde end up in a hot air balloon, the youngest sisters attempt to go out and adventure on their own and more. The Really Loud House is based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, The Loud House and following the success of the hit live-action movies A Loud House Christmas and A Really Haunted Loud House.

Frenchie Shore – Season 1 (27 Nov)

Series. Following in the footsteps of hit reality TV shows such as Jersey Shore and Georgie Shore, the ten biggest partygoers in France, chosen for their extravagance, temperament and eccentric lifestyle, will spend a memorable vacation in a luxurious villa in Cap d’Agde, where anything can happen. Plus catch all new episodes of Aussie Shore, streaming now.

The Agency – Season 1 (30 Nov)

Series. A fresh take on the critically acclaimed hit French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, The Agency follows a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites.

His career, real identity and mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage. Starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and Katherine Waterston. Watch the trailer.