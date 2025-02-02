Paramount+: best new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

NCIS: Sydney – Season 2 (7 Feb)

NCIS: Sydney returns for Season 2. Image: Paramount+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Having only just found their feet, the second season sees NCIS: Sydney square off against a much more powerful adversary. The investigation into Rankin reveals a looming destructive chaos that threatens the stability of the region. The cases are bigger, locations more exotic, the stakes much higher.

With everything on the line, will NCIS: Sydney triumph against all odds – or be torn apart at their very core? Watch the trailer.

The Honey Trap: A True Story Of Love, Lies And The FBI (7 Feb)

Documentary. The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI is a dramatic tale of espionage, propaganda, and romance, following the infamous Berlin rapper Denis Cuspert a.k.a. Deso Dogg and his journey from artist to MMA fighter to ISIS recruiter.

When the FBI assigns a translator Daniela Greene to monitor Cuspert, her quest to get close to him takes over life.

Paramount+: recently added

Watson – Season 1 (27 Jan)

Watson. Image: Paramount+.

Series. A year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watch the trailer.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals (31 Jan)

Series. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals. The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include: Adam Larson and Steve Meinke; Amber Borzotra and Faysal ‘Fessy’ Shafaat; Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell; and Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano.

A Thousand And One (20 Jan)

Film (2023). A woman kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system to build a better life for them. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing New York City, the film explores themes of identity, survival and the lengths one will go to for love and family. Directed by A.V. Rockwell and starring Teyana Taylor.

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3 (22 Jan)

Series. Hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are back for all new episodes to help baffled and distraught partners uncover why their significant others are hiding them from family and friends.

Star Trek: Section 31 (24 Jan)

Star Trek: Section 31. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favourite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick and Sam Richardson. Watch the trailer.

Freediver (16 Jan)

Freediver. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). This documentary follows Molchanov, the world’s greatest living freediver and son of freediving pioneer Natalia Molchanova. His near-suicidal quest to set five world records in under four months brings him to the farthest reaches of the globe and to the very edges of human performance.

In the process, he’s forced to reevaluate the very skills on which he has built his entire life.

Watch the trailer.