Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming January 2025

Paramount+: new in January

3 Jan

IF

IF. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). A heartwarming and hilarious family film about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, known as IFs. She embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids, before they disappear. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Watch the trailer.

8 Jan

Geordie Shore – Season 25

Series. The cast are off to Thailand for an epic stag do to remember … At the end of the last series Kyle proposed to Vicky, who thankfully said yes! Buzzing to be his best mates ‘Geordie best man’, James has organised a stag do in Thailand for the whole family to celebrate but … things soon get complicated.

11 Jan

Rubble & Crew – Season 2

Series. Rubble & Crew is back for all new episodes. Settle in for some more pawsome adventures as Rubble and his crew of pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

13 Jan

Rock Island Mysteries – Season 3

Series. Produced by Fremantle Australia and Nickelodeon International and filmed on Queensland’s Gold Coast, Rock Island Mysteries S3 continues to follow the adventures of Taylor (Alexa Curtis) and her friends as they explore the secrets of the beautiful and mysterious Rock Island.

14 Jan

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Season 13

Series. Some of the unforgettable storylines not to be missed this season includes Saucy Santana exploring new musical territories, ready to shake up the Atlanta music scene while challenging the status quo of the old guard’s dominance. After the fallout from her cast album concert, Spice takes a select crew to London for a global performance to reclaim her narrative. While Karlie Redd puts everything on the line for her relationship with millionaire TLO, as past exes surface and attempt to shake up their happily ever after.

16 Jan

Freediver

Freediver. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2024). This documentry follows Molchanov, the world’s greatest living freediver and son of freediving pioneer Natalia Molchanova. His near-suicidal quest to set five world records in under four months brings him to the farthest reaches of the globe and to the very edges of human performance. In the process, he’s forced to reevaluate the very skills on which he has built his entire life.

18 Jan

Henry Danger The Movie

Film (2024). In this new chapter of the action-comedy franchise, Henry finds himself racing through a maze of alternate realities with his new superfan sidekick. Starring Jace Norman and Sean Ryan Fox.

20 Jan

A Thousand And One

Film (2023). A woman kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system to build a better life for them. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing New York City, the film explores themes of identity, survival and the lengths one will go to for love and family. Directed by A.V. Rockwell and starring Teyana Taylor.

22 Jan

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship – Season 3

Hosts Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are back for all new episodes to help baffled and distraught partners uncover why their significant others are hiding them from family and friends.

24 Jan

Star Trek: Section 31

Film (2024). Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favourite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past. Starring Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick and Sam Richardson. Watch the trailer.

27 Jan

Watson – Season 1

Watson. Image: Paramount+.

Series. A year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watch the trailer.

31 Jan

NCIS: Sydney – Season 2

NCIS Sydney. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Having only just found their feet, NCIS: Sydney square off against a much more powerful adversary. The investigation into Rankin reveals a looming destructive chaos that threatens the stability of the region. The cases are bigger, locations more exotic, the stakes much higher. Starring Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

Series. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals. The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include: Adam Larson and Steve Meinke; Amber Borzotra and Faysal ‘Fessy’ Shafaat; Aneesa Ferreira and Ashley Mitchell; and Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano.