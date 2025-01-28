Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming February 2025

Paramount+: new to streaming

1 Feb

The Fabulous Four

Film (2024). An uproarious comedy about a group of life-long friends who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their best college girlfriend Marilyn (Bette Midler). Directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse and also starring Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Despicable Me Movie Franchise And Minions

This month, you can settle in for some family favourite film animations with the Despicable Me Movie Franchise, plus the Minions joining the Paramount+ family.

7 Feb

NCIS: Sydney – Season 2

NCIS: Sydney returns for Season 2. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Having only just found their feet, the second season sees NCIS: Sydney square off against a much more powerful adversary. The investigation into Rankin reveals a looming destructive chaos that threatens the stability of the region. The cases are bigger, locations more exotic, the stakes much higher.

With everything on the line, will NCIS: Sydney triumph against all odds – or be torn apart at their very core? Watch the trailer.

The Honey Trap: A True Story Of Love, Lies And The FBI

Documentary. The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI is a dramatic tale of espionage, propaganda, and romance, following the infamous Berlin rapper Denis Cuspert a.k.a. Deso Dogg and his journey from artist to MMA fighter to ISIS recruiter.

When the FBI assigns a translator Daniela Greene to monitor Cuspert, her quest to get close to him takes over life.

10 Feb

90210 – Seasons 1–5

Series. Looking for some bingeworthy old school drama? For most young people, high school is the most exciting – and most trying – time of their lives. Our 16-year-old twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh know that better than most kids.

Cheers – Seasons 1–11

Series. Celebrated as one of the most well-known American sitcoms of the 80s and 90s, Cheers is set in Boston at the Cheers bar, and features an ensemble cast includes Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Pearlman, Kelsey Grammer and George Wendt.

14 Feb

Yellowjackets – Season 3

Yellowjackets. Image: Paramount+

Series. As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory – the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued.

As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves? Watch the trailer.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Film (2024). Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack.

Accompanied by her cat, Frodo, and an unexpected ally, Eric (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive.

19 Feb

The Smurfs – Season 3

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier third season. Promising more adventure and more mischief, Season 3 introduces Gargamel’s nephew and niece, Dwayne and Rowena, who are just as mischievous as their uncle.

20 Feb

Gogglebox – Season 21

Series. Australia’s leading armchair critics, will laugh, gasp, scream and cry their way through the latest TV hits, delivering their hilarious opinions on the shows that have everyone talking.

Returning fan-favourites include The Delpechitra Family; happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith; best friends Anastasia and Faye, and tight knit family of four The Daltons.

23 Feb

1923 – Season 2

1923. Image: Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Series. A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana.