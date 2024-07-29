New to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, AMC+, SBS, Prime and more

Netflix

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2 August)

Film (2024). When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town. Animated feature starring Kaz, Tom Stern and Stephen Hillenburg.

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (3 August)

Joe Rogan: Burn The Boats. Image: Netflix.

Special. Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.

Stan

Olympic Games Paris 2024

​Stan Sport only. Every event, ad-free, live & on demand. Enjoy the largest range of channels and the most comprehensive on demand offering including full replays, highlights and exclusive mini matches plus, two exclusive daily shows hosted by world-class Olympics experts, including Ash Barty, Grant Hackett, Nova Peris, Stephanie Rice and John Steffensen.

AMC+

Signora Volpe, Season 2 – AMC+ and Acorn TV (29 July)

S ignora Volpe – Season 2. Image: AMC+ and Acorn TV.

Former British spy Sylvia Fox has settled in the Umbrian countryside for a quiet life, reconnecting with her sister and restoring a beautiful house. But old habits die hard, and she’s soon solving the murder of a pillar of the local community, and going undercover for MI6 at a perilous house party by the lake. Starring Emilia Fox.

BritBox

Soundproof (30 July)

Film (2006). In this drama, Chris is thrown from a high-rise balcony and suspicion falls on his flatmate Dean, who is profoundly deaf. Starring Susan Lynch, Joseph Mawle and Joanna Dunbar.

Baptiste – Season 2 (1 August)

Baptiste – Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Julien Baptiste is back at work as a private detective finding runaway teenagers who don’t want to be found. But he is not the man we left at the end of Season 1. A horrific personal tragedy has left him heartbroken. He has grown estranged from his wife Celia and is looking for any distraction to consume him, be it the bottom of a bottle or a new case. Starring Tchéky Karyo, Fiona Shaw and Ace Bhatti.

ABC iview

Four Corners: Canada’s Climate War (29 July)

Mega-fires destroying forests, hungry polar bears invading towns, and fishing villages at risk of disappearing beneath the waves – Canada is facing climate catastrophes. This NOVA documentary takes you to the front line of this climate crisis and follows those trying to save vital ecosystems before it’s too late. It raises tough questions about the green credentials of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has built his career posing as a fighter for the planet. Can a country combat global warming when it’s one of the world’s largest producers of fossil fuels?

SBS On Demand

We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel) – Season 2 (29 July)

Series. Super-volcanoes? Alien attack? Nuclear disaster? Jay Baruchel takes a look at numerous ways our planet could meet its end, chewing over a shortlist of potential catastrophes with death, doom and conspiracy experts.

Rebus (1 August)

Rebus. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on the bestselling books by Ian Rankin, Rebus reimagines the iconic character John Rebus as a younger Detective Sergeant, drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line. Haunted by an incident one year ago, where he almost killed Edinburgh gangster Ger Cafferty, Detective Sergeant John Rebus finds himself at a psychological crossroads. At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter’s life by his ex-wife’s wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer. Starring Richard Rankin and Lucie Shorthouse.

The Beach Hotel – Seasons 2-4 (1 August)

Series. Seasons 2-4 of take place as the rival families encounter new obstacles, blending shocking secrets, intricate murders and forbidden romance. We delve deeper into the gripping murder mystery from Season 1 while both hotels face dire financial circumstances. Then, the discovery of yet another body amplifies the mounting tension among everyone involved. Starring Filip Wolfe and Anna Fahlstedt.

Doc – Season 3 (1 August)

Series. Once again wearing his white coat, Doc faces his first day as head physician. He battles new responsibilities, all the while treating his patients and facing pressure from the Administrative Director, who threatens to close the department. Doc must rely on his team, but Julia has not set aside the idea of leaving and Richard is challenged by the new residents. Starring Luca Agentero and Sara Lazzaro.

Cowboy Cartel (2 August)

Cowboy Cartel. Image: Apple TV+.

Documentary series. When a rookie FBI agent uncovers a massive money laundering operation in American horse racing, he risks his life to take down the culprits: Mexico’s deadliest cartel.

Prime Video

Batman: Caped Crusader – Season 1 (1 August)

Series. A reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Stars the voices of Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci and Minnie Driver.

A Sacrifice (2 August)

Sadie Sink in A Sacrifice. Image: Vertical.

Film (2024). Inspired by Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo Nobody, this emotionally turbulent story follows American social psychologist Ben Monroe, who is investigating a local Berlin cult connected to disturbing events. While he immerses himself in his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy, becomes embroiled with a mysterious local boy who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. Staring Eric Bana, Sadie Sink and Sylvia Hoeks.

Beacon 23 – Season 2 (2 August)

This season, Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way. Starring Stephan James, Natasha Mumba, Lena Headey and Ellen Wong.

Disney+

Futurama – Season 12 (29 July)

The epic sci-fi series from Matt Groening and David X. Cohen returns with ten new episodes. On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender’s ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true five-million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee.

To Catch a Smuggler – Seasons 2-7 (31 July)

Series. Following the work of special agents to catch people smuggling contraband into and through US airports. Starring Tom Mulhall and David C Schweizer.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2 August)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Image: 20th Century Studios.

Film (2024). Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise with this action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios. Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species – and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike. Starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Kevin Durand.

Paramount+

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (3 August)

Documentary (2014). Directed by Randall Lobb, this 2014 documentary tells the history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise, starring its co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. In 1984, the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book was introduced and presented a new breed of superheroes. Now, peek under the shell and see how this ‘happy accident’ quickly became a worldwide pop culture phenomenon.

Binge

Mr Bigstuff – Season 1 (1 August)

Danny Dyer (EastEnders) stars in this six-episode comedy series that follows two estranged brothers and explores what it means to be a man. Lee (Dyer), an alpha male with a prescription drug addiction and a biscuit tin full of his dad’s ashes, re-enters his brother Glen’s (Ryan Sampson, Plebs) life, who’s mere months away from marrying his cheery fiancée, Kirsty (Harriet Webb). Havoc ensues as the trio adjusts to life under the one roof. Starring Danny Dyer and Harriet Webb.

ER – Seasons 1-15 (1 August)

The lives, loves and losses of Chicago’s County General Hospital are intense and plentiful in the 15 seasons of this classic series. Centred on the emergency room of the city’s teaching hospital, the series ran from 1994-2009. Starring George Clooney and Julianna Margulies.

Please Like Me – Seasons 1-4 (1 August)

Australian comedian Josh Thomas brings to life the semi-autobiographical story of twenty-something Josh who, after being dumped by his girlfriend, comes to the realisation he is gay. The comedy-drama follows Josh as he faces family and love-life dramas, moves back home and navigates getting through his twenties in one emotional piece. Starring Josh Thomas and Thomas Ward.

Strange Way Of Life (1 August)

Strange Way of Life. Image: BTeam Pictures.

Short film (2023). Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake, who he hasn’t seen for 25 years. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship. Directed by Pedro Almodovar and starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 (Premiere Live Event) (4 August)

Dubbed The Biggest Party of the Summer, this annual wrestling event from WWE sees titans clash in a spectacle of athleticism and drama. Watch electrifying showdowns as champions defend their titles and newcomers strive for glory. Intense rivalries reach boiling points in a thunderous display of power slams and high-flying manoeuvres.

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (4 August)

Documentary. Elizabeth Taylor is one of the most dazzling stars in cinema history, but the icon, who was married eight times, is just as famous for the drama in her personal life as her movie roles. In this revealing new doco, around 40 hours of rediscovered recordings of the star provide an insight into the actor, who cemented her place in Hollywood after starring in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Cleopatra.