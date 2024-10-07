New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Binge, Prime & more

Netflix: new shows streaming

The Menedez Brothers (7 October)

Series. In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation. Starring Robert J. Thompson, Pamela Bozanich and Hazel Thornton.

Ali Wong: Single Lady (8 October)

Ali Wong: Single Lady. Image: Netflix. New shows streaming.

After a whirlwind couple of years, Ali Wong returns to the stage to dish on the highs, lows and surprises of dating post-divorce. Starring Ali Wong.

Lonely Planet (11 October)

Film At an idyllic writers retreat in Morocco, a newly single novelist finds an unexpected connection with a younger man who’s reevaluating his life choices. Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in this seductive romantic drama from writer-director Susannah Grant. Starring Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers and Younès Boucif. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV: new shows streaming

The Night Caller – Acorn TV & AMC+ (7 October)

The Night Caller. Image: Acorn TV & AMC+. New shows streaming.

Series. A contemporary thriller based in Liverpool about a lonely taxi driver’s growing obsession with a late-night radio DJ. Tony Conroy (Robert Glenister), in his 50s, drives a black cab on the night shift in the city. He used to be a popular and respected teacher but after losing his job, his confidence plummeted and his marriage collapsed.

Now increasingly isolated, his only lifelines are cafe-worker Rosa, whom he forms a growing attachment to, and a radio DJ named Lawrence Brightway (Sean Pertwee), whom he spends his nights listening to. One day Tony plucks up the courage to call Lawrence and soon becomes a ‘friend of the show’. Watch the trailer.

The Tailor of Sin City – AMC+ (10 October)

Series. Set in the glitzy nightlife of Las Vegas in the 1970s, the limited series reveals the star-studded, sequin-filled, stranger-than-fiction story of how a gifted small-town tailor, AJ Pratt, built a drug and fashion empire in the heart of Sin City. With the secret backing of the mob, and the unexpected friendship with Pablo Escobar, Pratt catapulted himself into becoming the Cocaine King of Las Vegas, and eventually found himself in the centre of two conflicting criminal empires, before it all came crashing down.

Daddy’s Head – Shudder & AMC+ (11 October)

Film. In the wake of his father’s untimely death, a young boy is left in the eerie solitude of a sprawling country estate with his newly widowed stepmother. His stepmother, struggling to navigate the overwhelming task of parenthood, grows distant, leaving their fragile bond at risk of collapse.

Amid the growing tension, the boy begins to hear unsettling sounds echoing through the corridors. Soon, he is haunted by the presence of a grotesque creature bearing a disturbingly familiar resemblance to his late father.

Stan: new shows streaming

The Wedding Singer (8 October)

Film (1998). A singer and a waitress are engaged to the wrong people … but what if they found each other. Comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

The Matrix Resurrections (12 October)

The Matrix Resurrections. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. New shows streaming on Stan.

Film (2021). The return to the world – or worlds – of The Matrix, where the white rabbit needs to be followed once more. Starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: new shows streaming

Britain’s Scenic Railways (8 October)

Series. Traversing tantalising mountains and splendid shorelines, enjoy the luscious landscapes that can be seen during a selection of Britain’s most scenic railway journeys. Starring Bill Paterson, Alex Hunter and Mike Maher.

Shetland – Season 8 (10 October)

Shetland – Season 8. Image: BritBox. New shows streaming.

Series. The award-winning crime drama set in the remote Scottish Shetland Islands returns. Policing in the ultra-remote communities found in the northern Scottish Shetland islands requires both grit and ingenuity. Season 8 sees a brand new leading character to keep viewers captivated.

Watch Detective Investigator Ruth Calder as she is challenged to head up a tricky London gangland murder investigation that takes her back to her childhood hometown in the Shetland Islands. Starring Ashley Jensen, Phyllis Logan and Dawn Steele. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows streaming

Hard Quiz – Season 9 (9 October)

Buzzers ready, Australia – it’s time to play hard. With Tom Gleeson.

Question Everything – Season 4 (9 October)

News has broken. Our comedians pick up the pieces. Join Wil Anderson, Jan Fran and a cast of Australia’s best and brightest as they go beyond the headlines to discover that no news is good news.

Grand Designs Australia – Season 11 (10 October)

Grand Designs Australia – Season 11. Image: ABC iview.

New host Anthony Burke charts the journeys of some of the country’s most imaginative and ambitious architectural trailblazers as they push their finances and their families to the limit in their quest to create spectacular homes. Watch the trailer.

Teenage Boss: Next Level – Season 3 (12 October)

Hosted by beloved entertainer and presenter Emma Watkins, Teenage Boss follows what happens when a teenager takes responsibility for the family’s finances for a month.

SBS On Demand: new shows streaming

The Big Fat Quiz Of Telly (7 October)

What did Pedro Pascal have to ask fans to stop doing? What controversy rocked the fifth series of Bake Off? And why did Nigella Lawson have viewers howling in 2020?

All these questions and more will be answered in The Big Fat Quiz of Telly, where Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by Babatúndé Aléshé, Daisy May Cooper, Natasia Demetriou, Jamie Demetriou, Judi Love and Russell Howard as they battle it out to see who knows the most about TV.

Helping Jimmy ask the big questions are Charles Dance, the children of Mitchell Brook primary school and a whole host of celebrity question setters.

The Sandhamn Murders – Season 10 (10 October)

Series. It’s now been a few months since Alexander’s accident – he’s started rehab, but is still in pain. He decides to move in with Nora, much to her delight, but in the meantime stays at a rehab clinic. After meeting a disgruntled patient, he agrees to swap rooms with him; the next morning he’s awakened by a scream.

In the room Alexander was meant to be staying in, lies the other patient, dead. Did someone mean to kill Alexander instead? So begins a new mystery in this cosy crime series, based on Viveca Sten’s popular novels. Starring Alexandra Rapaport, Jakob Cedergren and Jonas Malmsjö. Swedish with English subtitles.

ScreenHub: SBS On Demand: 5 films to stream right now

Lost Treasures Of Ancient Rome – Season 2 (11 October)

Follow teams of archaeologists across the world as they embark on a new season of excavations exploring the secrets of life in the Roman Empire. From the ruins of Pompeii to the sands of Petra and the bustling streets of Rome, they’re on a mission to discover the treasures of this ancient civilization.

Castle Secrets (11 October)

Series. Around the globe, imposing structures stand tall against time. As the world moves forward, they remain silent sentinels, guardians of ancient lives lived. But now, their mysteries and secrets will be silent no more … What if these walls could talk? What secrets could these castles reveal?

Prime Video: new shows streaming

Citadel: Diana (10 October)

Citadel: Diana. Image: Prime Video. new shows streaming.

Series. Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore.

When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani, the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organisation, Ettore Zani, who’s vying for leadership against the other European families. Starring Matilda De Angelis, Lorenzo Cervasio and Maurizio Lombardi. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: new shows streaming

Disclaimer (11 October)

Cate Blanchett in Disclaimer. Image: Apple TV+. New shows streaming.

Series. Billed as a ‘gripping psychological thriller in seven chapters’ and written and directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, this series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight.

Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realise she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets. Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Watch the trailer.

The Last of the Sea Women (11 October)

Documentary. An extraordinary band of feisty grandmother warriors wage a spirited battle against vast oceanic threats. Often called real-life mermaids, the haenyeo divers of South Korea’s Jeju Island are renowned for centuries of diving to the ocean floor – without oxygen – to harvest seafood for their livelihood.

Today, with most haenyeo now in their 60s, 70s and 80s, their traditions and way of life are in imminent danger. This documentary feature is produced by Malala Yousafzai’s Extracurricular and produced and directed by Peabody Award nominee Sue Kim.

Paramount+: new shows streaming

SpongeBob SquarePants Kreepaway Kamp (11 October)

SpongeBob SquarePants Kreepaway Kamp. Image: Paramount+. New shows streaming.



Special animated feature. The landmark 25th anniversary celebrations for SpongeBob SquarePants continues with this all-new Halloween special. The one-hour feature sees fan-favourite characters reuniting at Kamp Koral, including SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Pearl, Bubble Bass, Kevin C. Cucumber, Larry the Lobster, Mrs. Puff, and more.

While at the reunion, the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one. Watch the teaser trailer.

Disney+: new shows streaming

La Máquina (9 October)

La Máquina. Image: Disney+. New shows streaming.



Series. An ageing boxer gets a chance to return to the ring after his manager secures one last shot at a title. But in getting there, they have to contend first with a mysterious underworld force and the boxer’s ailing mind. Starring Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Eiza González. Watch the trailer.

Binge: new shows streaming

The Franchise – Season 1 (7 October)

The Franchise. Image: Binge. New shows streaming.

Series. The Franchise follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question – how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every screw-up has an origin story. Starring Billy Magnussen and Aya Cash. Read more about this Binge show on ScreenHub.

Superman & Lois – Season 4 (8 October)

Series. The world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist face the pressures and complexities that come with balancing work, justice, and parenthood in today’s society. Starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

Teacup – Season 1 (10 October)

Teacup. Image: Binge. New shows streaming.

Series. From the mind of Insidious and The Conjuring, the new eight-episode series follows a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. Starring Yvonne Strahovski.

Sweetpea – Season 1 (10 October)

Series. Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. So far, so shit. Then everything in her life is turned upside down, and Rhiannon is pushed over the edge. She snaps.

Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything … Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret? Starring Ella Purnell and Calam Lynch. Watch the trailer

Caddo Lake (10 October)

Film. New film, from producer M. Night Shyamalan and writer-directors Celine Held and Logan George. When an eight-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes, a series of past deaths and disappearances start to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history. Starring Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Diana Hopper and Caroline Falk.