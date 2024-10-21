New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 21 to 27 October 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in October.

New movies

23 October

Whitney Houston: The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban)

In 1994, Whitney Houston took the stage in Durban, South Africa, making her the first major Western musician to visit the newly unified, post-apartheid nation following President Nelson Mandela’s winning election.

Director: Marty Callner

Cast: Whitney Houston

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 115m

24 October

A Different Man

Sebastian Stan stars in this Berlin Golden Bear-nominated A24 film as a man who, after undergoing a facial reconstructive surgery, becomes fixated on an actor in a stage production based on his former life.

Director: Aaron Schimberg

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Adam Pearson

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 112m

Lee

Kate Winslet leads this biopic as photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. Co-stars fellow Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard (Rust and Bone) and Oscar-nominee Andrea Riseborough (Birdman) alongside Emmy-winners Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Director: Ellen Kuras

Cast: Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Andy Samberg

Classification: M

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: 117m

Left Write Hook

Documentary following eight female survivors of childhood sexual abuse who participate in a two-year experimental recovery program that combines the physicality of boxing with the emotional power of expressive writing. Find screening information here.

From ScreenHub’s review of Left Write Hook:

‘Adopting a groundbreaking approach informed by her lived experience, Donna Lyon’s work has resulted in a documentary of the same name, which has debuted at the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF). Directed by Shannon Owen, a former support worker in a refuge housing women fleeing domestic violence, it follows Lyon’s intensive program bringing together seven women with very different experiences but a shared legacy of trauma that manifests in diverse ways. Lyon shares her own journey too.

‘Sitting together in a gym environment is difficult enough for women who have struggled to communicate their experiences beyond a therapist’s office, exacerbated by the shame that is too often held bone-deep in a country that still struggles to have vital conversations about the shocking epidemic of violence against women.’ Read more …

Director: Shannon Owen

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 93m

My Freaky Family

On the cusp of her 13th birthday, Betty Flood – budding musician and magical being – just wants to be like the rest of her fabulous, but very different family, so why is her magical Mum so against it? As Betty wrestles with this, she also learns the amazing truth about her family and discovers that the not so normal, the magical and the musical are all a part of her fabulously freaky family.

Director: Mark Gravas

Cast: Rupert Degas, Sarah Aubrey

Classification: PG

Country: Australia, Germany, Ireland

Runtime: 87m

Tears for Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film)

Tears For Fears cinema concert film captured during The Tipping Point Tour Part 2 in 2023. The hits including Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Shout, Sowing The Seeds Of Love, Mad World and Head Over Heels along with new fan favourites from The Tipping Point – their first album in 17 years.

Director: Vincent Adam Paul

Cast: Tears For Fears

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 120m

Venom: The Last Dance

Tom Hardy returns for this third Venom film, as does BAFTA-nominated writer Kelly Marcel who also directs. Also stars Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and three-time Emmy nominee Juno Temple (Ted Lasso).

Director: Kelly Marcel

Cast: Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple

Recently released

16 October

Taeyong: Ty Track In Cinemas

Experience NCT’s Taeyong in his first solo concert Ty Track on the big screen.

Director: Yoon Dong Oh

Cast: Taeyong

Classification: CTC

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 96m

17 October

Bocchi the Rock: Recap Parts 1 & 2

Aki Hamaji’s coming-of-age manga sensation made its way to TV, which has now been re-edited into this feature-length movie. The story follows a high-school band, which leads to an actual album called KESSOKU BAND that ascends the charts.

Director: Keiichirô Saitô

Cast: Yoshino Aoyama, Sayumi Suzushiro

Classification: CTC

Country: Japan

Runtime: 165m

From Hilde, With Love

Historical drama telling the true story of a young German woman drawn into the anti-Nazi resistance movement during WWII.

Director: Andreas Dresen

Cast: Alexander Scheer, Emma Bading

Classification: MA

Country: Germany

Runtime: 104m

He Ain’t Heavy

A desperate woman kidnaps and enforces rehab on her violent brother in a last-ditch effort to save their lives.

Director: David Vincent Smith

Cast: Leila George, Sam Corlett, Greta Scacchi

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 103m

Knox Goes Away (Assassin’s Plan)

Michael Keaton plays a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. Presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son, he must race against the police closing in on him as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.

Director: Michael Keaton

Cast: Michael Keaton, James Marsden, Al Pacino

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 114m

Like My Brother

Four talented Tiwi Island Indigenous girls dream of AFLW stardom, and with the support of their community, face the social and physical obstacles standing in their way. Filmed over six years, the documentary explores the different worlds that the girls must traverse from the remote Tiwi Islands to mainland Australia as they are selected by the Essendon Football Club for their talent and unique style of play.

Director: Danielle MacLean, Sal Balharrie

Cast: Jessica Stassi, Arthurina Moreen

Classification: G

Country: Australia

Runtime: 93m

19 October

MetOpera: Les Contes d’Hoffmann (2024-25)

An ensemble of leading lights take the stage for Offenbach’s fantastical final work. The poet E.T.A. Hoffmann is in love with Stella, a renowned opera singer. Lindorf, a rich counselor, also loves her and has intercepted a note she has written to Hoffmann. Lindorf is confident he will win her for himself.

Director: The Metropolitan Opera

Cast: Erin Morley, Christian Van Horn

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 246m