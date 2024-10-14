New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 14 to 20 October 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in October.

New movies

16 October

Taeyong: Ty Track In Cinemas

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Experience NCT’s Taeyong in his first solo concert Ty Track on the big screen.

Director: Yoon Dong Oh

Cast: Taeyong

Classification: CTC

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 96m

17 October

Bocchi the Rock: Recap Parts 1 & 2

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Aki Hamaji’s coming-of-age manga sensation made its way to TV, which has now been re-edited into this feature-length movie. The story follows a high-school band, which leads to an actual album called KESSOKU BAND that ascends the charts.

Director: Keiichirô Saitô

Cast: Yoshino Aoyama, Sayumi Suzushiro

Classification: CTC

Country: Japan

Runtime: 165m

From Hilde, With Love

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Historical drama telling the true story of a young German woman drawn into the anti-Nazi resistance movement during WWII.

Director: Andreas Dresen

Cast: Alexander Scheer, Emma Bading

Classification: MA

Country: Germany

Runtime: 104m

He Ain’t Heavy

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A desperate woman kidnaps and enforces rehab on her violent brother in a last-ditch effort to save their lives.

Director: David Vincent Smith

Cast: Leila George, Sam Corlett, Greta Scacchi

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 103m

Knox Goes Away (Assassin’s Plan)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Michael Keaton plays a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. Presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son, he must race against the police closing in on him as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.

Director: Michael Keaton

Cast: Michael Keaton, James Marsden, Al Pacino

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 114m

Like My Brother

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Four talented Tiwi Island Indigenous girls dream of AFLW stardom, and with the support of their community, face the social and physical obstacles standing in their way. Filmed over six years, the documentary explores the different worlds that the girls must traverse from the remote Tiwi Islands to mainland Australia as they are selected by the Essendon Football Club for their talent and unique style of play.

Director: Danielle MacLean, Sal Balharrie

Cast: Jessica Stassi, Arthurina Moreen

Classification: G

Country: Australia

Runtime: 93m

19 October

MetOpera: Les Contes d’Hoffmann (2024-25)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

An ensemble of leading lights take the stage for Offenbach’s fantastical final work. The poet E.T.A. Hoffmann is in love with Stella, a renowned opera singer. Lindorf, a rich counselor, also loves her and has intercepted a note she has written to Hoffmann. Lindorf is confident he will win her for himself.

Director: The Metropolitan Opera

Cast: Erin Morley, Christian Van Horn

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 246m

Recently released

10 October

Ghostlight

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

When a construction worker unexpectedly joins a local theatre’s production of Romeo and Juliet, the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life. Nominated for the Audience Award at SXSW.

Director: Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson

Cast: Dolly De Leon, Keith Kupferer, Tara Mallen

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 115m

Greedy People

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James star in this crime comedy following the residents of a small island town who must navigate a sensational murder, the discovery of a million dollars, and a series of increasingly bad decisions.

Director: Potsy Ponciroli

Cast: Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lily James

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 110m

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Jack Kesy (12 Strong) dons the horns as Hellboy, the rookie BPRD agent created by comic book artist Mike Mignola. Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy discovers a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man.

Director: Brian Taylor

Cast: Jack Kesy, Jefferson White

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 99m

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organisation under his control, the Gollini Family.

Director: Tensai Okamura

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Kaito Ishikawa

Classification: M

Country: Japan

Runtime: 110m

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Never-before-seen home movies and extraordinary personal archives reveal how Christopher Reeve went from unknown actor to iconic movie star as the ultimate screen superhero. He learned the true meaning of heroism as an activist after suffering a tragic accident that left him quadriplegic and dependent on a ventilator to breathe.

Director: Peter Ettedgui

Cast: Christopher Reeve, Ian Bonhôte

Classification: CTC

Country: UK, USA

Runtime: 104m

Terrifier 3

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The third Terrifier film, the fourth featuring disturbingly violent clown Art (who also featured in All Hallows’ Eve), and the first to be set during Christmas.

Director: Damien Leone

Cast: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera

Classification: R

Country: USA

Runtime: 125m

10 October

The Apprentice

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Emmy nominee Sebastian Stan plays a young Donald Trump opposite Emmy winner Jeremy Strong as his infamous lawyer Roy Cohn in this biographical drama examining how Trump started his real estate business in New York during the 1970s and ’80s. From the director of 2018 Oscar nominee Border.

Director: Ali Abbasi

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong

Classification: CTC

Country: Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA

Runtime: 122m

11 October

Jigra

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Vasan Bala directs this Indian prison break thriller. A series of unfortunate events leads to a woman going on a journey of excruciating pain, vigour and a will that cannot be bent until her brother is free.

Director: Vasan Bala

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina

Classification: CTC

Country: India

Runtime: 180m