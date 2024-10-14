New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 14 to 20 October 2024.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in October.
New movies
16 October
Taeyong: Ty Track In Cinemas
Experience NCT’s Taeyong in his first solo concert Ty Track on the big screen.
Director: Yoon Dong Oh
Cast: Taeyong
Classification: CTC
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 96m
17 October
Bocchi the Rock: Recap Parts 1 & 2
Aki Hamaji’s coming-of-age manga sensation made its way to TV, which has now been re-edited into this feature-length movie. The story follows a high-school band, which leads to an actual album called KESSOKU BAND that ascends the charts.
Director: Keiichirô Saitô
Cast: Yoshino Aoyama, Sayumi Suzushiro
Classification: CTC
Country: Japan
Runtime: 165m
From Hilde, With Love
Historical drama telling the true story of a young German woman drawn into the anti-Nazi resistance movement during WWII.
Director: Andreas Dresen
Cast: Alexander Scheer, Emma Bading
Classification: MA
Country: Germany
Runtime: 104m
He Ain’t Heavy
A desperate woman kidnaps and enforces rehab on her violent brother in a last-ditch effort to save their lives.
Director: David Vincent Smith
Cast: Leila George, Sam Corlett, Greta Scacchi
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 103m
Knox Goes Away (Assassin’s Plan)
Michael Keaton plays a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. Presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son, he must race against the police closing in on him as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.
Director: Michael Keaton
Cast: Michael Keaton, James Marsden, Al Pacino
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 114m
Like My Brother
Four talented Tiwi Island Indigenous girls dream of AFLW stardom, and with the support of their community, face the social and physical obstacles standing in their way. Filmed over six years, the documentary explores the different worlds that the girls must traverse from the remote Tiwi Islands to mainland Australia as they are selected by the Essendon Football Club for their talent and unique style of play.
Director: Danielle MacLean, Sal Balharrie
Cast: Jessica Stassi, Arthurina Moreen
Classification: G
Country: Australia
Runtime: 93m
19 October
MetOpera: Les Contes d’Hoffmann (2024-25)
An ensemble of leading lights take the stage for Offenbach’s fantastical final work. The poet E.T.A. Hoffmann is in love with Stella, a renowned opera singer. Lindorf, a rich counselor, also loves her and has intercepted a note she has written to Hoffmann. Lindorf is confident he will win her for himself.
Director: The Metropolitan Opera
Cast: Erin Morley, Christian Van Horn
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 246m
Recently released
10 October
Ghostlight
When a construction worker unexpectedly joins a local theatre’s production of Romeo and Juliet, the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life. Nominated for the Audience Award at SXSW.
Director: Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson
Cast: Dolly De Leon, Keith Kupferer, Tara Mallen
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 115m
Greedy People
Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James star in this crime comedy following the residents of a small island town who must navigate a sensational murder, the discovery of a million dollars, and a series of increasingly bad decisions.
Director: Potsy Ponciroli
Cast: Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lily James
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 110m
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
Jack Kesy (12 Strong) dons the horns as Hellboy, the rookie BPRD agent created by comic book artist Mike Mignola. Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy discovers a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man.
Director: Brian Taylor
Cast: Jack Kesy, Jefferson White
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 99m
My Hero Academia: You’re Next
Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organisation under his control, the Gollini Family.
Director: Tensai Okamura
Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Kaito Ishikawa
Classification: M
Country: Japan
Runtime: 110m
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Never-before-seen home movies and extraordinary personal archives reveal how Christopher Reeve went from unknown actor to iconic movie star as the ultimate screen superhero. He learned the true meaning of heroism as an activist after suffering a tragic accident that left him quadriplegic and dependent on a ventilator to breathe.
Director: Peter Ettedgui
Cast: Christopher Reeve, Ian Bonhôte
Classification: CTC
Country: UK, USA
Runtime: 104m
Terrifier 3
The third Terrifier film, the fourth featuring disturbingly violent clown Art (who also featured in All Hallows’ Eve), and the first to be set during Christmas.
Director: Damien Leone
Cast: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera
Classification: R
Country: USA
Runtime: 125m
10 October
The Apprentice
Emmy nominee Sebastian Stan plays a young Donald Trump opposite Emmy winner Jeremy Strong as his infamous lawyer Roy Cohn in this biographical drama examining how Trump started his real estate business in New York during the 1970s and ’80s. From the director of 2018 Oscar nominee Border.
Director: Ali Abbasi
Cast: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong
Classification: CTC
Country: Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA
Runtime: 122m
11 October
Jigra
Vasan Bala directs this Indian prison break thriller. A series of unfortunate events leads to a woman going on a journey of excruciating pain, vigour and a will that cannot be bent until her brother is free.
Director: Vasan Bala
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina
Classification: CTC
Country: India
Runtime: 180m