New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 11 to 17 November 2024.

New movies

14 November

Aquarius

Documentary on the dawning of the Aquarius Festival in Nimbin 1973 – an alternative gathering embraced by activists, hippies, and radicals that changed a town (and a generation) forever. The small northern NSW dairy town was the perfect location, surrounded by farmland and rainforest. The inhabitants (all 300 of them) hoped the event would bring young people to their struggling town. Thousands arrived, all willing to contribute to the festival, whether by playing instruments or digging drains. It wasn’t quite all saunas, nudity, acrobatics, and chilled-out bliss, however: festivalgoers faced down police interference, internal chaos, drugs and personal dramas. Nonetheless, countless participants found kinship as well as a blueprint for a sustainable life.

Director: Wendy Champagne, Oren Sidler

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 82m

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The absolute worst kids in the history of the world are taking over their local church Pageant – and they just might unwittingly teach a shocked community the true meaning of Christmas.

Director: Dallas Jenkins

Cast: Judy Greer, Lauren Graham, Pete Holmes

Classification: G

Country: Canada

Runtime: 100m

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point

On Christmas Eve, a family gathers for what could be the last holiday in their ancestral home. As the night wears on and generational tensions arise, one of the teenagers sneaks out with her friends to claim the wintry suburb for her own.

Director: Tyler Taormina

Cast: Elsie Fisher, Michael Cera

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 107m

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Mysteriously transformed into mini versions of themselves, Goku and his friends travel to the Demon Realm to uncover the truth and find a cure.

Director: Aya Komaki, Yoshitaka Yashima

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Koki Uchiyama

Classification: CTC

Country: Japan

Runtime: 83m

Gladiator II

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn

Classification: M

Country: USA/UK

Runtime: 148m

Memory

Sylvia (Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul (Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past.

Director: Michel Franco

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard

Classification: MA

Country: USA/Chile/Mexico

Runtime: 100m

17 November

Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical

Adrian Dunbar (Ridley) and Broadway royalty Stephanie J. Block (Into The Woods) lead a stellar cast in this production of Kiss Me, Kate, filmed live at the Barbican in London especially for the big screen.

Director: Bartlett Sher

Cast: Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J. Block

Recently released

4 November

Conquering Skin Cancer

A documentary that explores our complex relationship with the sun and follows the quest of the remarkable Aussie change makers seeking to conquer skin cancer.

Director: Mike Hill

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Keith Thomas, Mike Hill

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 90mins

7 November

Audrey

Jackie van Beek (Nude Tuesday) leads this Australian comedy as Ronnie, self-appointed Mother of the Year, who has given her daughter Audrey everything. So when Audrey selfishly falls into a coma, Ronnie has no choice but to keep their dreams alive by assuming her identity.

Director: Natalie Bailey

Cast: Jackie van Beek, Hannah Diviney

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 96m

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth.

Director: Naoyuki Itô

Cast: Asami Seto, Yumi Hara

Classification: MA

Country: Japan

Runtime: 132m

Red One

Dwayne Johnson reunites with the director of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for this Christmas flick, co-starring Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons. After a villain kidnaps Santa from the North Pole, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Johnson) must partner with the world’s most accomplished tracker (Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas.

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu.

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 123m

Sasquatch Sunset

The filmmakers behind Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter follows a year in the life of a Sasquatch family, two of whom are played by Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Emmy nominee Riley Keough.

Director: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 89m

The Pool

Documentary following a year in the life of the Bondi Icebergs, the most photographed pool in the world. This is where generations of children have learnt to swim, where the diehard have braved the frigid waters of one hundred winters, where the young and beautiful have come to bond and bake in the hot sun.

Director: Ian Darling

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 95m

Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story

Tennis star Jelena Dokic survived war, bullying and extreme violence by her father Damir Dokic. This is her story.

Director: Jessica Halloran

Cast: Jelena Dokic

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 120m

8 November

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence), Lajatico, where once-in-a-lifetime performances showcase the Maestro’s extensive and beloved repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Will Smith, Jon Batiste, Sofia Carson, Lang Lang, Nadine Sierra and more. With extraordinary staging, production, and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.

Director: Sam Wrench

Cast: Andrea Bocella, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 151m

The Piano Lesson

Samuel L Jackson, John David Washington (Tenet), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), and Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) star in this screen adaptation of the stage play by August Wilson (Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). The story follows the lives of the Charles family as they deal with themes of family legacy and more, in deciding what to do with an heirloom, the family piano.

Director: Malcolm Washington

Cast: Samuel L Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 127m

9 November

Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh – Poets & Lovers

200 years after its opening and a century after acquiring its first Van Gogh works, the National Gallery is hosting the UK’s biggest ever Van Gogh exhibition.

Director: David Bickerstaff

Cast: N/A

Classification: E

Country: UK

Runtime: 90m

MetOpera: Grounded

The Met takes on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play, wrestling with the ethical quandaries and psychological toll of 21st-century warfare.

Director: The Metropolitan Opera

Cast: Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 164m