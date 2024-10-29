New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 28 October to 3 November 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in October.

New movies

31 October

Here

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright play a couple throughout the ages in this odyssey through time and memory from director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump). The story’s centered around a place in New England where – from wilderness, and then, later, from a home – love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations.

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 104m

My Favourite Cake

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Mahin lives alone in Tehran since her husband’s death and her daughter’s departure for Europe, until an afternoon tea with friends leads her to break her solitary routine and revitalize her love life.

Director: Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

Cast: Lili Farhadpour, Esmaeel Mehrabi

Classification: CTC

Country: France, Germany, Iran, Sweden

Runtime: 97m

Saturday Night

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Jason Reitman (Up in the Air) helms this depiction of the down-to-the-wire lead-up to the recording of the very first episode of Saturday Night Live. Set at 11:30pm on October 11th, 1975, the film follows a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers in the 90 minutes leading up to a broadcast that would change television forever.

Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Gabriel Labelle, Rachel Sennot, Dylan O’Brien

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 108m

Mozart’s Sister

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Like her younger brother, Maria-Anna Mozart was a keyboard genius from an early age and the siblings toured Europe performing as wunderkinder to royalty. As a child it was acceptable for Maria-Anna to play in public. But when she reached 15, societal norms compelled her to retire. Tantalising clues exist of her continued virtuoso playing as well as her interest in composing music. Using recreations and expert interviews, Madeleine Hetherton-Miau explores the fascinating theory that Maria-Anna Mozart played a larger role in her brother’s music than is previously known.

Director: Madeleine Hetherton-Miau

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 98m

The Moogai

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A malicious spirit enters the home of a young Indigenous couple with a newborn baby and the mother must protect them at any cost. Based on his award-winning short of the same name, writer-director Jon Bell’s striking feature debut arrives from SXSW, Sundance, SFF and MIFF.

Director: Jon Bell

Cast: Shari Sebbens, Meyne Wyatt, Tessa Rose

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 86m

Audrey

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A dramedy following self-appointed Mother of the Year, Ronnie Lipsick, who is living a life she never wanted, with a derailed career, a husband whose love for life has gone limp and two daughters who she struggles to connect with. When an accident lands her eldest daughter Audrey in a coma, Ronnie gets a second chance at life by taking on her daughter’s identity – only she’s not the only one in the family who sees Audrey’s comatose state as an opportunity.

Director: Natalie Bailey

Cast: Jackie van Beek, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Hannah Diviney

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 96m

Recently released

23 October

Whitney Houston: The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In 1994, Whitney Houston took the stage in Durban, South Africa, making her the first major Western musician to visit the newly unified, post-apartheid nation following President Nelson Mandela’s winning election.

Director: Marty Callner

Cast: Whitney Houston

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 115m

24 October

A Different Man

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Sebastian Stan stars in this Berlin Golden Bear-nominated A24 film as a man who, after undergoing a facial reconstructive surgery, becomes fixated on an actor in a stage production based on his former life.

Director: Aaron Schimberg

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Adam Pearson

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 112m

Lee

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Kate Winslet leads this biopic as photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. Co-stars fellow Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard (Rust and Bone) and Oscar-nominee Andrea Riseborough (Birdman) alongside Emmy-winners Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Director: Ellen Kuras

Cast: Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Andy Samberg

Classification: M

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: 117m

Left Write Hook

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Documentary following eight female survivors of childhood sexual abuse who participate in a two-year experimental recovery program that combines the physicality of boxing with the emotional power of expressive writing. Find screening information here.

From ScreenHub’s review of Left Write Hook:

‘Adopting a groundbreaking approach informed by her lived experience, Donna Lyon’s work has resulted in a documentary of the same name, which has debuted at the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF). Directed by Shannon Owen, a former support worker in a refuge housing women fleeing domestic violence, it follows Lyon’s intensive program bringing together seven women with very different experiences but a shared legacy of trauma that manifests in diverse ways. Lyon shares her own journey too.

‘Sitting together in a gym environment is difficult enough for women who have struggled to communicate their experiences beyond a therapist’s office, exacerbated by the shame that is too often held bone-deep in a country that still struggles to have vital conversations about the shocking epidemic of violence against women.’ Read more …

Director: Shannon Owen

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 93m

My Freaky Family

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

On the cusp of her 13th birthday, Betty Flood – budding musician and magical being – just wants to be like the rest of her fabulous, but very different family, so why is her magical Mum so against it? As Betty wrestles with this, she also learns the amazing truth about her family and discovers that the not so normal, the magical and the musical are all a part of her fabulously freaky family.

Director: Mark Gravas

Cast: Rupert Degas, Sarah Aubrey

Classification: PG

Country: Australia, Germany, Ireland

Runtime: 87m

Tears for Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Tears For Fears cinema concert film captured during The Tipping Point Tour Part 2 in 2023. The hits including Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Shout, Sowing The Seeds Of Love, Mad World and Head Over Heels along with new fan favourites from The Tipping Point – their first album in 17 years.

Director: Vincent Adam Paul

Cast: Tears For Fears

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 120m

Venom: The Last Dance

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Tom Hardy returns for this third Venom film, as does BAFTA-nominated writer Kelly Marcel who also directs. Also stars Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and three-time Emmy nominee Juno Temple (Ted Lasso).

Director: Kelly Marcel

Cast: Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple