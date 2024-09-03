News

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas from 2 to 8 September, including Thelma, A Horse Named Winx, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
3 Sep 2024 12:03
Silvi Vann-Wall
Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 2 to 8 September 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

5 September

A Horse Named Winx

This horse racing documentary tells the inspirational story of one of our greatest athletes. At the height of her fame, Winx became known as the ‘people’s horse’, an Australian icon who transcended her sport, joining the realms of fellow legends like Cathy Freeman and Sir Donald Bradman.

Director: Janine Hosking
Cast: Chris Waller, Andrew Rule
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 117m

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life soon gets turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife.

Director: Tim Burton
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder
Classification: M
Country: US
Runtime: 104m

GOAT

Indian thriller inspired by the 2004 Moscow Metro bombing, where a suicide bomber detonated in a crowded subway, killing dozens. The film delves into the aftermath and pursuit of those responsible.

Director: Venkat Prabhu
Cast: Joseph Vijay, Prabhu Deva
Classification: CTC
Country: India
Runtime: 175m

Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp

After helping a vampire, Reki becomes one of them. To become human again, she must recover the vampire’s limbs captured by hunters.

Director: Tatsuya Oishi
Cast: Takahiro Sakurai, Yui Horie
Classification: CTC
Country: Japan
Runtime: 144m

Land of Happiness

October 26, 1979, a presidential assassination shakes the nation. Taking on the defense of Park Tae-joo, the secretary involved in the presidential assassination, lawyer Jung In-hoo enters what would be South Korea’s most notorious political trial. Despite Park Tae-joo facing a predetermined sentence due to his military status, Jung In-hoo fights tirelessly to ensure a fair trial, enraged by the trial’s unfair proceedings.

Director: Chang-min Choo
Cast: Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Bae-Soo
Classification: M
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 124m

Last Summer

A lawyer, mother of two little girls, welcomes into her home the 17-year-old son from her husband’s first marriage – and soon engages in an affair with the teenager – in this Palme d’Or-nominated taboo-crossing drama.

Director: Catherine Breillat
Cast: Léa Drucker, Olivier Rabourdin
Classification: CTC
Country: France
Runtime: 104m

Thelma

In her first lead role, the great June Squibb stars in this action film as the 93-year-old victim of a phone scam who embarks on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken. Inspired by a real-life experience of writer-director Josh Margolin’s own grandmother.

Director: Josh Margolin
Cast: June Squibb, Clark Gregg
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 97m

6 September

Emergency

Kangana stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this political drama.

Director: Kangana Ranaut
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher
Classification: CTC
Country: India
Runtime: 145m

7 September

Aespa: My First Page

Since their debut in 2020, K-pop group aespa has shown impressive growth with the mega-hits of their every album. The first page of the story about aespa’s radiant dream unfolds on the screen, including their new music world, the live recording of their performances, interviews with the four members, and the stories behind the scenes of their first concert in 2023.

Director: Kim Ji-Seon
Cast: aespa
Classification: PG
Country: South Korea

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

