New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 20 to 26 January 2025.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in January.

New movies

23 January

A Complete Unknown

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music.

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 141m

Flight Risk

A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they go across the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Director: Mel Gibson

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 91m

Santet Segoro Pitu: Curse Of The Seven Seas

Since his father found a mysterious package and heard the voices of a group of creepy tribes, Ardi and his family have experienced strange events. Sucipto, Marni, and Arif fell ill one by one. Ardi and his younger sister, Syifa, believe that this is a black magic attack and that they will both suffer the same fate. A high-level black magic from outside Java called Seven Seas Black Magic.

Director: Tommy Dewo

Cast: Ari Irham, Sandrinna Michelle, Christian Sugiono

Classification: M

Country: Indonesia

Runtime: 94m

The Brutalist

Fleeing from post-war Europe in 1947, a visionary architect and his wife settle in Pennsylvania where a wealthy and mysterious client changes their lives forever.

Director: Brady Corbet

Cast: Adrien Bordy, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce

Classification: MA

Country: UK, USA, Hungary

Runtime: 215m

25 January

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Cinderella

Stuck at home and put to work by her spoiled Step-Sisters, Cinderella’s life is dreary and dull. Everything changes when she helps a mysterious woman out…With a little bit of magic, she is transported into an ethereal new world – one where fairies bring the gifts of the seasons, where pumpkins turn into carriages, and where true love awaits.

Director: Jonathan Lo

Cast: Fumi Kaneko, William Bracewell, Annette Buvoli

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 195m

Recently released

16 January

Dragonkeeper

In this animated adventure, the dragons of ancient China are on the brink of extinction, and their only hope is a brave young girl on a perilous journey to save the last dragon egg.

Director: Jian-Ping Li, Salvador Simó

Cast: Lucia Perez, Mario Gas

Classification: PG

Country: China, Spain

Runtime: 99m

Emilia Pérez

Overqualified and overexploited, Rita (Saldaña) employs her skills as a lawyer in the service of a large firm more prone to clear criminals than to serve justice. But an unexpected way out opens up to her: helping cartel leader Manitas (Karla Sofía Gascón) retire from business and execute the plan he has been secretly refining for years: finally becoming the woman he has always dreamed of being.

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez

Classification: CTC

Country: France

Runtime: 132m

In the Grey

Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill reunite with director Guy Ritchie for this action film revolving around two extraction specialists who have to designate a route of escape for a senior female negotiator.

Director: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike

Classification: CTC

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: TBC

Magic Beach

Nine children and a dog bring their imaginations to life in this Australian family film based on Alison Lester’s book, conjuring the talents of some of the country’s leading animators.

Director: Robert Connolly

Cast: Spencer Ellis Anderson, Rylee Chuck, Elliott Hayes

Classification: G

Country: Australia

Runtime: 80m

Sing Sing

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) leads this A24 drama, based on a true story, following a prison theatre group that escapes the reality of incarceration through the creativity of staging a play. The cast includes actors who have been incarcerated.

Director: Greg Kwedar

Cast: Colman Domingo, Paul Raci

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 107m

We Live in Time

An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

Director: John Crowley

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh

Classification: M

Country: UK

Runtime: 108m

Wolf Man

With his marriage fraying, Blake persuades his wife Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit his remote childhood home in rural Oregon. As they arrive at the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. But as the night stretches on, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognisable.

Director: Leigh Whannell