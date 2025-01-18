News

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist and more new films are in cinemas now.
18 Jan 2025 16:39
Silvi Vann-Wall
A Complete Unknown. Image: 20th Century Studios

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 20 to 26 January 2025.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in January.

New movies

23 January

A Complete Unknown

New York, early 1960s. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music.

Director: James Mangold
Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 141m

Flight Risk

A pilot transports an Air Marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they go across the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Director: Mel Gibson
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 91m

Santet Segoro Pitu: Curse Of The Seven Seas

Since his father found a mysterious package and heard the voices of a group of creepy tribes, Ardi and his family have experienced strange events. Sucipto, Marni, and Arif fell ill one by one. Ardi and his younger sister, Syifa, believe that this is a black magic attack and that they will both suffer the same fate. A high-level black magic from outside Java called Seven Seas Black Magic.

Director: Tommy Dewo
Cast: Ari Irham, Sandrinna Michelle, Christian Sugiono
Classification: M
Country: Indonesia
Runtime: 94m

The Brutalist

Fleeing from post-war Europe in 1947, a visionary architect and his wife settle in Pennsylvania where a wealthy and mysterious client changes their lives forever.

Director: Brady Corbet
Cast: Adrien Bordy, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce
Classification: MA
Country: UK, USA, Hungary
Runtime: 215m

25 January

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Cinderella

Stuck at home and put to work by her spoiled Step-Sisters, Cinderella’s life is dreary and dull. Everything changes when she helps a mysterious woman out…With a little bit of magic, she is transported into an ethereal new world – one where fairies bring the gifts of the seasons, where pumpkins turn into carriages, and where true love awaits.

Director: Jonathan Lo
Cast: Fumi Kaneko, William Bracewell, Annette Buvoli
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 195m

Recently released

16 January

Dragonkeeper

In this animated adventure, the dragons of ancient China are on the brink of extinction, and their only hope is a brave young girl on a perilous journey to save the last dragon egg.

Director: Jian-Ping Li, Salvador Simó
Cast: Lucia Perez, Mario Gas
Classification: PG
Country: China, Spain
Runtime: 99m

Emilia Pérez

Overqualified and overexploited, Rita (Saldaña) employs her skills as a lawyer in the service of a large firm more prone to clear criminals than to serve justice. But an unexpected way out opens up to her: helping cartel leader Manitas (Karla Sofía Gascón) retire from business and execute the plan he has been secretly refining for years: finally becoming the woman he has always dreamed of being.

Director: Jacques Audiard
Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez
Classification: CTC
Country: France
Runtime: 132m

In the Grey

Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill reunite with director Guy Ritchie for this action film revolving around two extraction specialists who have to designate a route of escape for a senior female negotiator.

Director: Guy Ritchie
Cast: Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike
Classification: CTC
Country: USA, UK
Runtime: TBC

Magic Beach

Nine children and a dog bring their imaginations to life in this Australian family film based on Alison Lester’s book, conjuring the talents of some of the country’s leading animators.

Director: Robert Connolly
Cast: Spencer Ellis Anderson, Rylee Chuck, Elliott Hayes
Classification: G
Country: Australia
Runtime: 80m

Sing Sing

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) leads this A24 drama, based on a true story, following a prison theatre group that escapes the reality of incarceration through the creativity of staging a play. The cast includes actors who have been incarcerated.

Director: Greg Kwedar
Cast: Colman Domingo, Paul Raci
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 107m

We Live in Time

An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

Director: John Crowley
Cast: Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh
Classification: M
Country: UK
Runtime: 108m

Wolf Man

With his marriage fraying, Blake persuades his wife Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit his remote childhood home in rural Oregon. As they arrive at the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. But as the night stretches on, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognisable.

Director: Leigh Whannell

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

