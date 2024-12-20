New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 23 to 29 December 2024.

New movies

26 December

A Real Pain

Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg, who also writes and directs) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the pair’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin

Classification: CTC

Country: Poland, USA

Runtime: 90m

Anora

In this Palme d’Or-winning love story from Sean Baker (Tangerine, Red Rocket) a Las Vegas sex worker gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she and a young Russian oligarch fall for each other. However, when news of their impulsive marriage reaches his homeland, his parents make moves to get their union annulled.

Director: Sean Baker

Cast: Mikey Maddison, Yuriy Borisov

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 139m

Better Man

The director of The Greatest Showman offers a unique look into the experiences that shaped Robbie Williams – by casting the pop star as a walking, singing ape – in this atypical musical.

Director: Michael Gracey

Cast: Robbie Williams, Damon Herriman

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 135m

Parthenope

The life of Parthenope – neither siren nor myth – from her birth in 1950 to the present day. Her long existence embodies the full repertoire of human existence: youth’s lightheartedness and its demise, classical beauty and its inexorable permutations, pointless and impossible loves, stale flirtations and dizzying passion, nighttime kisses on Capri, flashes of joy and persistent suffering, real and invented fathers, endings and new beginnings.

Director: Paolo Sorrentino

Cast: Gary Oldman, Celest Dalla Porta

Classification: CTC

Country: France, Italy

Runtime: 136m

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic, Knuckles, Tails and director Jeff Fowler return for the third film in the family-friendly adventure film series, based on the beloved SEGA videogames.

Director: Jeff Fowler

Cast: Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 109m

26 December

The Room Next Door

Ingrid and Martha were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. Ingrid went on to become an autofiction novelist while Martha became a war reporter. Eventually, they were separated by the circumstances of life. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Cast: Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, John Turturro

Classification: M

Country: Spain

Runtime: 107m

Recently released

19 December

Mufasa

Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his footsteps while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored in this follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster, this time directed by Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

Director: Barry Jenkins

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Billy Eichner, John Kani

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 118m

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Gromit’s growing concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions is justified when he invents a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop a mind of its own. As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces – or Wallace may never be able to invent again.

Director: Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham

Cast: Adjoa Andoh, Peter Kay, Lenny Henry

Classification: PG

Country: UK

Runtime: 79m

21 December

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: The Nutcracker

Discover the enchantment of ballet with this sparkling festive treat for the whole family. Julia Trevelyan Oman’s period designs bring festive charm to the production.

Director: Peter Wright

Cast: Marcelino Sambé, Anna Rose O’Sullivan

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 165m