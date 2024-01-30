New film releases in Australian cinemas this week

Your guide to new releases in Australian cinemas from 29 January to 5 February 2024.

To see what’s streaming, head to our weekly streaming guide.

Pet Shop Boys: Dreamworld (31 January)

Synopsis: Pet Shop Boys bring their critically-acclaimed greatest hits tour, Dreamworld, to movie theatres worldwide for two nights only. Captured live at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena, with film direction from David Barnard in a 14-camera shoot, this brand new concert film includes all of Pet Shop Boys’ greatest hits including West End Girls, Suburbia, Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money), Left to My Own Devices, Rent, Domino Dancing, Love Comes Quickly, Always on My Mind, What Have I Done to Deserve This and It’s a Sin.

Argylle (1 Feb)

Synopsis: Henry Cavill is the world’s greatest spy, Argylle, in this globe-trotting adventure thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman: The Secret Service), adapting the novel by Elly Conway. Co-stars Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena and Dua Lipa.

May December (1 Feb)

Synopsis: Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore lead this Palme d’Or-nominated drama from director Todd Haynes (Carol). 20 years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.

Peppa’s Cinema Party (1 Feb)

Synopsis: British children’s series Peppa Pig celebrates its 20th anniversary with this cinema party that invites its young audience to sing and dance along.

Riceboy Sleeps (1 Feb)

Synopsis: Set in the 90s, a Korean single mother raises her young son in the suburbs of Canada determined to provide a better life for him than the one she left behind.

The Gift That Gives (3 Feb)

[Melbourne and Sydney only].

Synopsis: Self help author Callum Mori (Takaya Honda) makes his first television appearance on a TV chat show, hosted by presenter Kate Sedgeman (Lily Brown-Griffiths). Following a successful book launch with Linda Young (HaiHa Le), Kate’s best friend Callum forms a problematic friendship with both women. As Kate progresses through his book, a cache of secret love letters is found, sending Callum into damage control.

As always, remember to check your local cinema’s showtimes to see what’s on and when.