Netflix: new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new to streaming

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2 August)

Film (2024). When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town. Animated feature starring Kaz, Tom Stern and Stephen Hillenburg.

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (3 August)

Special. Renowned comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan delivers a live stand-up set at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, for his third Netflix special.

Netflix: recently added

The Decameron (25 July)

Series. As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreat to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos. Starring Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad and Lou Gala.

From ScreenHub:

The Decameron is Netflix’s take on a centuries-old Italian text by Giovanni Boccaccio, which encompasses 100 stories told by people lodging in a villa to escape the Black Plague. Created by Kathleen Jordan and executively produced by Orange is the New Black‘s Jenji Kohan, this version follows a group of colourful characters from their arrival the fictional Villa Santa in Tuscany, where they wait out the dreaded plague with wine, sex, games and feasts. The Decameron is a gorgeous show, with the Tuscan sets and scenery nearly rivalling the costumes in every way – and the best thing is that it’s not just a pretty face; its good looks are backed up soundly by hilarious, sharp writing and satisfying character arcs that won’t leave you wanting. The show is also incredibly sexy, and unlike another certain multimillion-dollar series that also borrows heavily from medieval tales, the sex depicted here is far more consenting, enjoyable, non-incestuous, and frequently queer. Huzzah! The Decameron, Netflix review: sexy, suave satire

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 1 (18 July)

Series. With the global tournament fast approaching, Daniel and Johnny have to work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats will surely stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Xolo Maridueña.

Find Me Falling (19 July)

Film. After a failed comeback album, a rock star escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors – and an old flame. Starring Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott and Ali Fumiko Whitney.

Receiver (10 July)

Sports series. Follows the 2023 season of NFL receivers Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson.

Vikings: Valhalla – Season 3 (11 July)

Series. Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people. Starring Sam Corlett, Leo Suter and Frida Gustavsson.

Exploding Kittens (12 July)

Animated series. It’s the ultimate fight between good and evil when God and his nemesis, the spawn of Satan, are sent to Earth to live with humans – as talking cats. Starring Tom Ellis, Suzy Nakmura and Ally Maki.

Sprint (2 July)

Documentary series. Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (3 July)

ilm. Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Judge Reinhold.

The Man With 1000 Kids (3 July)

Documentary. A group of families learn the sperm donor they had trusted was also father to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world.