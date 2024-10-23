Netflix: new shows streaming November 2024

Netflix: new in November

7 Nov

Outer Banks – S4, Part 2

Series. Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail. Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North.

Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson

Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson. Image: Netflix.

Go inside Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see heavyweight boxing match live on 16 November. Starring Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

9 Nov

Arcane – Season 2

Series. Alliances are forged, allegiances are smashed and fresh dangers emerge as the battle between Piltover and Zaun inspires both glory and heartbreak. Starring Hailee Steinfield, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro and Brett Tucker.

13 Nov

Sprint – Season 2

Series. Fuelled by speed and determination, the world’s top sprinters gather in Paris, ready to break records and compete for Olympic gold.

15 Nov

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2

Cobra Kai – Season 6, Part 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. With the global tournament approaching, Daniel and Johnny work to rebuild their team. But old enemies and new threats stand in the way of victory. Starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand and Mary Mouser.

16 Nov

Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson

LIVE at 11:00 AM AEDT November 16, 2024. Jake Paul battles Mike Tyson as they headline this must-see boxing mega-event streaming live in five languages from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

22 Nov

Joy

Joy. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024) Based on a true story, this drama follows three pioneering British scientists in the ’60s and ’70s and their struggle to develop IVF – against all odds. Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Ted Danson, Lilah Richcreek Estrada.

Spellbound

Film (2024). When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it’s too late. Starring Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, with Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman

The Piano Lesson

The Piano Lesson. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins

27 Nov

Our Little Secret

Our Little Secret. Image: Netflix.

Film (2024). After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof – while hiding their romantic history. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny

A Man on the Inside

A Man on the Inside. Image: Netflix.

(No date yet – but in November). Series. A widowed professor gets a surprising new lease on life when a private detective hires him to go undercover inside a San Francisco retirement home. Starring Stephanie Beatriz, Ted Danson and Lilah Richcreek Estrada.

More new shows on Netflix

25 October

Simone Biles Rising Part 2

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics. Starring Simone Biles.

30 October

Time Cut

Film. A teen in 2024 accidentally time-travels to 2003, days before a masked killer murders her sister. Can she change the past without destroying the future? Starring Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry and Griffin Gluck.

31 October

The Diplomat – Season 2

The Diplomat – Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government. Starring Keri Russell, Allison Janney and Rufus Sewell.