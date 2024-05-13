News

Netflix: new films and shows streaming this week

From Bridgerton to Below Deck, your guide to new shows and films to stream on Netflix from 13-19 May 2024.
13 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 302 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

For everything streaming on Netflix in May, head to this article.

New to streaming this week

Princess Power – Season 3 (13 May)

Children’s series. After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.

Bridgerton – Season 3: Part One (16 May)

Series. As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises. Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) (16 May)

Film. When his identity is exposed, Spider-Man turns to Doctor Strange for help in this extended edition featuring deleted footage and a special introduction.

Power (17 May)

Documentary. Delve into the untold history of American policing in this thought-provoking documentary that asks, ‘Who is more powerful: the people — or the police?’

The 8 Show (17 May)

Series. Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht – Season 1 (18 May)

Reality series. The superyacht Parsifal III sets sail with a colorful new crew as they navigate high winds, hookups and more at sea in this spinoff of the hit franchise.

Recently added

The Final: Attack on Wembley (8 May)

Documentary. With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

Barbie (8 May)

Film. When an identity crisis clouds her sunny life, Barbie visits the real world and discovers the challenges of just being a woman — or just being a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera. Directed by Greta Gerwig.

Read: Barbie review: this Barbie will bust the block

Bodkin (9 May)

Series. In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Will Forte, and Robyn Cara.

Mother of the Bride (9 May)

Film. In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom’s father is her ex.

Blood of Zeus – Season 2 (10 May)

Anime series. To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus’s crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

