News

 > Features

Netflix: best new shows streaming this week 28 April – 4 May

Catch the best of Netflix: from Turning Point: The Vietnam War to Conan O'Brien's Mark Twain Prize performance.
28 Apr 2025 15:52
Silvi Vann-Wall
Four Seasons. Image: Netflix

Streaming

Four Seasons. Image: Netflix

Share Icon

Turning Point: The Vietnam War (30 April)

Miniseries. From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

The Four Seasons (1 May)

Four Seasons. Image: Netflix
Four Seasons. Image: Netflix

When three holidaying couples come together for their seasonal weekend away, something is different. The cracks are beginning to appear in one relationship, leading the others couples to try and help. But when it seems that the problems are too far gone, these six friends must navigate this holiday ritual amid tumultuous changes.

Unseen – Season 2 (2 May)

In this crime thriller, a house cleaner commits a string of murders while searching for her missing husband. In season 2: Zenzi, after being apprehended by the police for her justified killings, attempts to escape a corrupt police plot to kill her.

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (4 May)

Comedy’s biggest stars gather to toast and celebrate late-night legend Conan O’Brien as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Recently added to Netflix

North of North (10 April)

North Of North. Image: Netflix.
North of North. Image: Netflix.

Series. Determined to forge her own path in her small Arctic town, Siaja, a newly single young mom, takes bold risks in her career and love life.

Starring Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

WWE Wrestlemania 2025 (20 & 21 April: Live 9am AEST)

Live special. The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION CODY RHODES VS. JOHN CENA

John Cena as we know him is no more. At Elimination Chamber, the former Cenation leader shocked the world, selling out and aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

Cena is seeking his 17th World Title, which would set the new record for most held in a career – a distinction previously held by 16-time World Champion Ric Flair. But standing in his way is The American Nightmare in the midst of his impressive first reign as WWE Champion. 

You Season 5 (24 April)

You Season 5. Image: Netflix.
You Season 5. Image: Netflix.

Series. In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Starring Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer and Anna Camp.

Havoc (25 April)

Havoc. Image: Netflix.
Havoc. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). When a drug heist swerves lethally out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city’s criminal underworld to save a politician’s son.

Starring Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant and Jessie Mei Li.

Discover more Netflix streaming highlights on ScreenHub …

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Another Simple Favor. Image: Prime Video
Features

Best new shows streaming this week on Max, BritBox, Stan, Netflix, Paramount+, Shudder, Prime and more

Catch the top new shows streaming this week across Max, Netflix, Disney+, and more.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Piano. Image: ABC
Features

ABC iView: best new shows streaming this week 28 April - 4 May

Stream new gems on ABC iView like The Piano and Bergerac.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Image: Disney+. New shows this week.
Features

Disney+: best new shows streaming this week 28 April – 4 May

Discover the best new shows coming to Disney+ from 28 April to 4 May, from Beyblade X to Star Wars:…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Father Brown Season 12. Image: BritBox.
Features

BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

Discover the best new shows to stream from 28 April to 4 May 2025 on BritBox with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin. image: AMC+
Features

AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV: best new shows streaming this week 28 April - 4 May

Catch new must-watch shows on AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login