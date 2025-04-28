Netflix: best new shows streaming this week 28 April – 4 May

Turning Point: The Vietnam War (30 April)

Miniseries. From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.

The Four Seasons (1 May)

Four Seasons. Image: Netflix

When three holidaying couples come together for their seasonal weekend away, something is different. The cracks are beginning to appear in one relationship, leading the others couples to try and help. But when it seems that the problems are too far gone, these six friends must navigate this holiday ritual amid tumultuous changes.

Unseen – Season 2 (2 May)

In this crime thriller, a house cleaner commits a string of murders while searching for her missing husband. In season 2: Zenzi, after being apprehended by the police for her justified killings, attempts to escape a corrupt police plot to kill her.

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (4 May)

Comedy’s biggest stars gather to toast and celebrate late-night legend Conan O’Brien as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Recently added to Netflix

North of North (10 April)

North of North. Image: Netflix.

Series. Determined to forge her own path in her small Arctic town, Siaja, a newly single young mom, takes bold risks in her career and love life.

Starring Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

WWE Wrestlemania 2025 (20 & 21 April: Live 9am AEST)

Live special. The greatest Superstars compete for championship gold and WWE immortality in career-defining matches on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION CODY RHODES VS. JOHN CENA

John Cena as we know him is no more. At Elimination Chamber, the former Cenation leader shocked the world, selling out and aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

Cena is seeking his 17th World Title, which would set the new record for most held in a career – a distinction previously held by 16-time World Champion Ric Flair. But standing in his way is The American Nightmare in the midst of his impressive first reign as WWE Champion.

You Season 5 (24 April)

You Season 5. Image: Netflix.

Series. In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Starring Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer and Anna Camp.

Havoc (25 April)

Havoc. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). When a drug heist swerves lethally out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city’s criminal underworld to save a politician’s son.

Starring Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant and Jessie Mei Li.