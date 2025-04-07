Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (9 April)

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. Image: Netflix.

Docuseries. In this eye-opening documentary exposé, teens and parents reveal disturbing accounts of abuse and exploitation within the world of child influencers.

Joy Ride (9 April)

Film (2023). Four Asian-American women experience mishaps and mayhem as hey set out on a journey to China in search of one of their birth mothers. Starring Ashley park, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu.

Black Mirror Season 7 (10 April)

Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix.

Series. Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series returns with six brand new, most likely mind-bending episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

Starring Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin and Patsy Ferran. Watch the trailer.

Moonrise (10 April)

Anime series. After rebel forces attack Earth, a carefree heir becomes the prime suspect and joins a special military unit to find the true mastermind on the Moon.

Starring Chiaki Kobayashi, Yûto Uemura, Kosuke Takaguchi and Satoshi Yamaguchi.

North of North (10 April)

North of North. Image: Netflix.

Series. Determined to forge her own path in her small Arctic town, Siaja, a newly single young mom, takes bold risks in her career and love life.

Starring Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Left Write Hook (11 April)

Left Write Hook. Image: Bonsai Films. AIDC awards. Streaming on Netflix.

Documentary. In this moving Australian documentary, eight people confront their past and turn trauma into strength through a unique program that blends boxing and writing.

ScreenHub: Left Write Hook review: survivor documentary stings like a bee

Netflix: recently added

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 (2 April)

Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. Season 3 of award-winning Australian production company Northern Pictures’ documentary series. The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favourites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

The Emmy Award-winning docuseries has cultivated a devoted global following, with Season 2 securing a spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks following its 2024 release.

‘We’re incredibly proud to bring viewers another season of this heartwarming series which contributes to a richer understanding of ourselves and the world around us,’ said Karina Holden, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of Love on the Spectrum and Head of Factual at Northern Pictures.

Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Love on the Spectrum: Australian show gets Season 3 on Netflix

The Emmy Award-winning docuseries has cultivated a devoted global following, with Season 2 securing a spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for three consecutive weeks following its 2024 release.

‘We’re incredibly proud to bring viewers another season of this heartwarming series which contributes to a richer understanding of ourselves and the world around us,’ said Karina Holden, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of Love on the Spectrum and Head of Factual at Northern Pictures.

Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: Love on the Spectrum: Australian show gets Season 3 on Netflix

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (25 March)

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling. Image: Netflix.

Comedy special. From ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters and that time she met Bill Cosby.

Starring Chelsea Handler. Watch the trailer.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 (27 March)

Series. With her styling brand on the rise – and her love life on the rocks – Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

Starring Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell and Tasha Smith.

The Residence (20 March)

The Residence. Image: Netflix.

Series. When a White House state dinner becomes a crime scene, detective Cordelia Cupp must investigate dozens of staff members and guests to catch a killer.

Starring Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley and Molly Griggs.

Watch the trailer.

Revelations (21 March)

Revelations. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). A pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case – exposing their own demons in the process.

Starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae. Watch the trailer.