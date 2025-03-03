Netflix: best new shows streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

With Love, Meghan (4 March)

Series. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Starring Meghan Markle. Watch the trailer.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7 (7 March)

Series. Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch rivals, and new champions emerge in one of Formula 1’s most tumultuous seasons yet.

Plankton: The Movie (7 March)

Film (2025). Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand – and decides to destroy the world without him.

Netflix: recently added

Running Point (27 Feb)

Running Point. Image: Netflix.

Series. A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly placed in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.

Starring Kate Hudson, Brenda Song and Max Greenfield.

‘Award–winning actor and producer Kristen Bell (The Good Place) will host the 31st Annual SAG Awards. Most recently, Bell starred alongside Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This, a comedy series centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken agnostic, Joanne (Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Brody). The two are set to reprise their roles in Season 2 of Nobody Wants This.‘

Audrey (1 March)

Film (2024). ‘Once a semi-famous soap star, Ronnie Lipsick (Jackie van Beek) has not taken well to suburban life. Her handyman husband Cormack (Jeremy Lindsay) is disinterested in, well, pretty much everything; youngest daughter Nora (Hannah Diviney) struggles more with her bitchy schoolmates and a lack of parental attention than the cerebral palsy that’s left her wheelchair-bound.’ Read more at ScreenHub …

The Blind Sea (1 March)

Documentary (2024). The Blind Sea is an inspirational and breathtaking documentary about Australian Matt Formston, Paralympian and 4x World Champion blind surfer.

ScreenHub: The Blind Sea review – four stars

Zero Day (20 Feb)

Zero Day. Image: Netflix.

Series. After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the US, former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

Starring Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett and Lizzy Caplan. Watch the trailer.

Kinda Pregnant (5 Feb)

Kinda Pregnant. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). When Lainy’s plans to settle down and start a family fizzle, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a huge lie – and unexpectedly falls for her dream guy. Starring Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell and Will Forte. Watch the Netflix trailer.

Apple Cider Vinegar (6 Feb)

Apple Cider Vinegar. Image: Netflix.

Series. Set at the birth of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee. Watch the Netflix trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Apple Cider Vinegar:

‘Enter Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), a twenty-something Aussie who built up an online wellness empire based on her miraculous survival after a brain cancer diagnosis, only to have it all fall apart due to the minor problem that she never actually had cancer.

‘Belle’s rise and fall took place a decade ago; there’s been a wealth of newspaper features, a series of 60 Minutes specials, even a book lifting the lid. That depth of coverage is replicated in Apple Cider Vinegar, a series that rapidly sketches the outlines of her scam and does a good job of showing the consequences of her lies, but occasionally loses the dramatic thread with a lot of timeline-jumping and repeated themes.

‘There’s never any doubt that Belle is a fraud. An opening scene where she pitches a career revival to a crisis management PR expert (Phoenix Raei) does an excellent job of presenting her as a self-obsessed and fiercely determined/ outright delusional (take your pick) young woman who’s about as likeable in person as a bucket of snakes.’ Read more …