MTG Edge of Eternities: What to know about the new set

Magic: The Gathering (MTG) is heading for outer space in its next major expansion, exploring a world that’s previously been uncharted in franchise lore. In place of fantasy battles between warring magical factions, we’re set to get laser blasts and warp speed fights through the stars. But what exactly is Edge of Eternities? How does it relate to the rest of Magic: The Gathering? Are theses battles really taking place in a whole new world, or somewhere just out of sight?

Here’s everything you need to know about MTG: Edge of Eternities.

MTG: Edge of Eternities – Plot and story

Image: Wizards of the Coast

MTG: Edge of Eternities is set in a brand new realm described as being on the very outer edges of the Magic universe. As players arrive, fresh battles are breaking out across five planets, each representing one mana colour. Across these planets, there’s various conflicts taking place, between wild alien species, and some that are more familiar. One faction attempts to look after the fabric of the universe. Two other factions are warring for the heart of the world, one vying for darkness, and the other vying for light.

Against this backdrop, brand new heroes emerge – including a “Monoist” fighter named Alpharael, a wildcard named Sami, and Haliya of the noble Sunstar Free Company. Per Wizards of the Coast, these will be the main characters of this set, making a name for themselves through strange worlds.

As an added note, there will be one link between Edge of Eternities and the wider MTG universe: Tezzeret has crossed the stars, delighted by the prospect of conquering a science-fantasy realm filled with machines, metals, and tools he can bend to his will.

Those keen to learn more about the MTG: Edge of Eternities story will be able to find it in a new podcast series that extrapolates the lore and overarching events of this set.

MTG: Edge of Eternities – New mechanics

MTG: Edge of Eternities will introduce a range of new mechanics to ensure battles have some science-fantasy pizzazz to them. Here’s what to expect:

Warp – The new “Warp” mechanic will allow you to summon creatures early, have them fight in a single turn, and then be exiled to return to the battlefield at a later stage. Here’s the flavour text of Warp to wrap your head around it: “You may cast this card from your hand for its warp cost. Exile this creature at the beginning of the next end step, then you may cast it from exile on a later turn.”

Station – The new “Station” mechanic lets you charge up particular lands, artifacts, and other cards to unlock a secondary ability or transformation. Here’s the flavour text of Station: “Tap another creature you control: Put charge counters equal to its power on this planet. Station only as a sorcery.”

One example of this is found in new card Susur Secundi, Void Alter. This is a Land – Planet (a new type of Land) that enters tapped, and taps for one black mana. This card has the Station ability. When you use Station, and it gets more than 12 charge counters, you may pay one generic and one black mana, tap the card, pay 2 life, and sacrifice a creature, to draw cards equal to the sacrificed creature’s power. This is activated as a sorcery.

Void – The other new mechanic is “Void” which is an ability that checks whether something has been Warped in a particular turn. If a card has been Warped, you get a sort of counter spell by playing a Void card, as it inflicts a condition (for example, -10/-10) if this mechanic has been used.

MTG: Edge of Eternities – New Commander Decks

MTG: Edge of Eternities arrives with two unique Commander Decks.

The first is the World Shaper deck – a black, red, and green deck led by Hearthull, the Worldseed. This deck is all about sacrificing lands to build your power and ‘grow back stronger.’

The second is the Counter Intelligence deck – a blue, red, and white deck led by Inspirit, Flagship Vessel. This is all about boosting your artifacts using the Station mechanic, and then proliferating counters across your creatures. Inspirit can become a 5/5 creature with flying that gives other artifacts you control hexproof and indestructible.

MTG: Edge of Eternities introduces new collectible art treatments

One of the big things you’ll notice in MTG: Edge of Eternities is it’s a very art-focussed set, taking clear inspiration from retrofuturism, and classic sci-fi pulp art. Many of the new Lands have unique art variants here, with an array of treatments allowing you to get a sense of place with every card play.

As announced, here’s the treatments you can expect in this MTG set:

Borderless Viewport Lands – These have a stark black outline, and give the impression of looking out onto a planet or other location.

– These have a stark black outline, and give the impression of looking out onto a planet or other location. Borderless Stellar Sights Lands – These are full art cards decorated with a new sci-fi font, and defined by big, open spaces to give a sense of grandeur.

– These are full art cards decorated with a new sci-fi font, and defined by big, open spaces to give a sense of grandeur. Borderless Poster Stellar Sights – These are lands with a minimalist retro aesthetic, inspired by classic poster artwork.

– These are lands with a minimalist retro aesthetic, inspired by classic poster artwork. Borderless Surreal Space – These are full art cards with brightly-coloured pop art styles, showing off surreal and strange scenes.

– These are full art cards with brightly-coloured pop art styles, showing off surreal and strange scenes. Borderless Special Guests – These are retro-style cards inspired by sci-fi pulp novel covers.

– These are retro-style cards inspired by sci-fi pulp novel covers. Japan Showcase – This treatment returns from other sets, with full, very dramatic art and strong black borders.

There will also be a unique collectible card in this set: Sothera, The Supervoid. This will be treated with a new fractal art style, and will be a very rare get in a low number of collector boosters.

MTG: Edge of Eternities launches in pre-release from 25 July 2025. You can expect the set’s full release on 1 August 2025. Head to the MTG website for more.