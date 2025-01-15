Most anticipated comedy films coming to Australian cinemas in 2025

Cracking comedy! From You’re Cordially Invited to Friendship, here are the most anticipated comedy films heading to Australian cinema screens in 2025.

A new Reese Witherspoon comedy, featuring Will Ferrell, is likely to be a straightforward crowd pleaser this year (see You’re Cordially Invited), while more off-kilter offerings Death of a Unicorn (A24) and Bugonia (the new Yorgos Lanthimos flick) will appeal to those who prefer the darker side of comedy. Elsewhere, the highly anticipated Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd two-hander Friendship has been acquired by A24, but there are no details on an Australian release date yet.

January

You’re Cordially Invited

You’re Cordially Invited. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/Prime Video

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Release date: 30 January (streaming only)

When two weddings are accidentally booked on the same day at the same venue, each bridal party (led by Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell) is challenged with preserving their family’s special moment.

Watch the You’re Cordially Invited trailer here:

April

Death of a Unicorn

Death of a Unicorn. Image: A24

Director: Alex Scharfman

Release date: April (TBC)

Elliot (Paul Rudd) and his daughter Riley (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en-route to a weekend work retreat, where Elliot’s billionaire boss seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties.

Watch the Death of a Unicorn trailer here:

October

Good Fortune

Director: Aziz Ansari

Release date: October (TBC)

Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Oh star in this Trading Places-esque comedy from writer-director Aziz Ansari (Master of None). A well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy capitalist.

November

Bugonia

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Release date: 6 November

Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth. Stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Alicia Silverstone.

December

Marty Supreme

Director: Josh Safdie

Release date: 25 December (TBC)

A fictional story set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, loosely inspired by the life of professional ping pong player Marty Reisman (played here by Timothée Chalamet).

To Be Confirmed

One of Them Days

One of Them Days. Image: Sony Pictures

Director: Lawrence Lamont

Release date: TBC

Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have ‘One of Them Days’. When they discover Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo finds themselves going to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.

Watch the trailer for One of Them Days here:

Untitled Matt Stone/Trey Parker/Kendrick Lamar Comedy

Director: Trey Parker

Release date: TBC

A Black man interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum finds out that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

Friendship

Friendship. Image: A24

Director: Andrew DeYoung

Release date: TBC

When an errant delivery pulls suburban dad Craig Waterman (Tim Robinson) into the orbit of his mysterious and charismatic new neighbour Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd), a sweet bromance seems to blossom over an innocent evening of urban exploration, punk rock, and a mutual appreciation for paleolithic antiquities.

But what should have been the start of a beautiful friendship is soon waylaid as Craig’s obsessive personality begins to alienate his new pal.

