Most anticipated animated films coming to Australian cinemas in 2025

From The Colours Within to The Legend of Ochi, here are the most anticipated original animated films heading to Australian cinema screens in 2025.

A Minecraft Movie, adapted from one of the world’s biggest games, and new Pixar Elio are sure to keep the kids happy during school holiday periods. For adults and kids alike, don’t miss Flow, the Annecy Award and Golden Globe-winning animation from Latvia that has captured hearts and minds all over the world.

March

The Colours Within

Director: Naoko Yamada

Release date: 6 March

Totsuko is a high school student with the ability to see the ‘colors’ of others. Colors of bliss, excitement, and serenity, plus a color she treasures as her favorite. Kimi, a classmate at her school, gives off the most beautiful color of all. Although she doesn’t play an instrument, Totsuko forms a band with Kimi and Rui, a quiet music enthusiast they meet at a used bookstore in a far corner of town. As they practise at an old church on a remote island, music brings them together, forming friendships and stirring affections.

Watch The Colors Within trailer below:

Flow

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Release date: 20 March

Golden Globe-winning animation. A solitary cat, displaced by a great flood, finds refuge on a boat with various species and must navigate the challenges of adapting to a transformed world together.

April

A Minecraft Movie

Director: Jared Hess

Release date: 3 April

Based on the popular videogame. Four misfits find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black). Also stars Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks.

Watch the A Minecraft Movie trailer here:

June

Elio

Director: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina

Release date: 19 June

The latest feature from Pixar. Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

Watch the Elio trailer here:

The Legend of Ochi

Director: Isaiah Saxon

Release date: TBC

In a remote northern village, a young girl, Yuri, is raised to never go outside after dark and to fear the reclusive forest creatures known as the ochi. When a baby ochi is left behind by its pack, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to reunite it with its family. Stars Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, and Willem Dafoe.

Watch The Legend of Ochi trailer here:

