Max: 10 must-see classic films in the new TCM collection on streaming

Max is the newest streaming service on in Australia, and it’s left many wondering what exactly they’re signing up for. The shift of HBO titles from Binge to Max is one most people are already aware of, but what about the other stuff?

First up: these are 10 classic films you can find in the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) section of Max, from Blade Runner to Blazing Saddles.

Blade Runner

Blade Runner. Image: Turner Classic Movies/Max. 10 classic films.

Year: 1982

Director: Ridley Scott

Stars: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young

Country: USA/Hong Kong/UK

Rating: M

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 118m

In the smog-choked dystopian Los Angeles of 2019, blade runner Rick Deckard is called out of retirement to terminate a quartet of replicants who have escaped to Earth seeking their creator for a way to extend their short life spans.

Watch the trailer for Blade Runner

Dog Day Afternoon

Dog Day Afternoon. Image: Turner Classic Movies/Max. 10 classic films.

Year: 1975

Director: Sidney Lumet

Stars: Al Pacino, John Cazale, Charles Durning

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 125m

Based on the true story of would-be Brooklyn bank robbers John Wojtowicz and Salvatore Naturile. Sonny and Sal attempt a bank heist which quickly turns sour and escalates into a hostage situation and stand-off with the police. As Sonny’s motives for the robbery are slowly revealed and things become more complicated, the heist turns into a media circus.

Watch the trailer for Dog Day Afternoon

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? Image: Turner Classic Movies/Max. 10 classic films.

Year: 1962

Director: Robert Aldrich

Stars: Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Victor Buono

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Thriller/drama

Runtime: 135m

Jane Hudson (Bette Davis) is an aging child star left to care for her wheelchair-bound sister Blanche (Joan Crawford), also a former child actress. Stuck living together in a mansion in old Hollywood, Blanche plots to get even with Jane for the car crash that left her crippled years earlier. But Jane is desperate to keep Blanche imprisoned as she plans a new rise to fame, and tries to hide Blanche’s existence from doctors, visitors and neighbors while she devises a way to get rid of her sister.

Watch the trailer for What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

The Philadelphia Story

The Philadelphia Story. Image: Turner Classic Movies/Max

Year: 1940

Director: George Cukor

Stars: Carey Grant, Katherine Hepburn, Jimmy Stewart

Country: USA

Rating: PG

Genre: Rom-com

Runtime: 113m

When a rich woman’s ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself.

Watch the trailer for The Philadelphia Story

Strangers on a Train

Strangers On A Train. Image: Turner Classic Movies/Max. 10 classic films.

Year: 1951

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Stars: Farley Granger, Ruth Roman, Robert Walker

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Thriller

Runtime: 101m

Having met on a train, a smooth-talking psychotic socialite shares his theory on how two complete strangers can get away with murder to an amateur tennis player – a theory he plans to test out.

Watch the trailer for Strangers on a Train

2001: A Space Odyssey

2001: A Space Odyssey. Image: MGM Studios/Turner Classic Movies/Max. 10 classic films.

Year: 1968

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stars: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood

Country: USA/UK

Rating: G

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 149m

Humanity finds a mysterious object buried beneath the lunar surface and sets off to find its origins with the help of HAL 9000, the world’s most advanced super computer.

Watch the trailer for 2001: A Space Odyssey

The Exorcist

The Exorcist, dir. William Friedkin. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/Turner Classic Movies/Max

Year: 1973

Director: William Friedkin

Stars: Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Max von Sydow

Country: USA

Rating: R

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 122m

When a charming 12-year-old girl takes on the characteristics and voices of others, doctors say there is nothing they can do. As people begin to die, the girl’s mother realizes her daughter has been possessed by the Devil. Her daughter’s only possible hope lies with two priests and the ancient rite of demonic exorcism.

Watch the trailer for The Exorcist

Casablanca

Casablanca. Image: Warner Bros./Turner Classic Movies/Max. 10 classic films

Year: 1942

Director: Michael Curtiz

Stars: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid

Country: USA

Rating: PG

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 102m

During WWII, Rick, a cynical nightclub owner in Casablanca, agrees to help his former lover Ilsa and her husband. Soon, Ilsa’s feelings for Rick resurface and she finds herself renewing her love for him.

Watch the trailer for Casablanca

Singin’ In The Rain

Singin’ In The Rain. Image: Warner Bros./Turner Classic Movies/Max. 10 classic films.

Year: 1952

Director: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly

Stars: Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds

Country: USA

Rating: G

Genre: Musical comedy

Runtime: 103m

When the transition is being made from silent films to ‘talkies’, everyone has trouble adapting. Don and Lina have been cast repeatedly as a romantic couple, but when their latest film is remade into a musical, only Don has the voice for the new singing part. After a lot of practice with a diction coach, Lina still sounds terrible, and Kathy, a bright young aspiring actress, is hired to record over her voice.

Watch the trailer for Singin’ in the Rain

Blazing Saddles

Blazing Saddles. Image: Turner Classic Movies/Max. 10 classic films.

Year: 1974

Director: Mel Brooks

Stars: Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Slim Pickens, Madeline Kahn

Country: USA

Rating: M

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 93m

A town where everyone seems to be named Johnson stands in the way of a new railroad. In order to grab their land, robber baron Hedley Lamarr sends his henchmen to make life in the town unbearable. After the sheriff is killed, the town demands a new sheriff from the Governor, so Hedley convinces him to send in the first Black sheriff in the west.

Watch the trailer for Blazing Saddles

