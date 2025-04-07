Max: 10 must-see classic films in the new TCM collection on streaming

Max is the newest streaming service on in Australia, and it’s left many wondering what exactly they’re signing up for. The shift of HBO titles from Binge to Max is one most people are already aware of, but what about the other stuff?
First up: these are 10 classic films you can find in the Turner Classic Movies (TCM) section of Max, from Blade Runner to Blazing Saddles.
ScreenHub: How much is streaming costing you? Ultimate Australian price guide 2025
10 classic films you can stream now on Max:
Blade Runner
Year: 1982
Director: Ridley Scott
Stars: Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young
Country: USA/Hong Kong/UK
Rating: M
Genre: Sci-fi
Runtime: 118m
In the smog-choked dystopian Los Angeles of 2019, blade runner Rick Deckard is called out of retirement to terminate a quartet of replicants who have escaped to Earth seeking their creator for a way to extend their short life spans.
Watch the trailer for Blade Runner
Dog Day Afternoon
Year: 1975
Director: Sidney Lumet
Stars: Al Pacino, John Cazale, Charles Durning
Country: USA
Rating: M
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 125m
Based on the true story of would-be Brooklyn bank robbers John Wojtowicz and Salvatore Naturile. Sonny and Sal attempt a bank heist which quickly turns sour and escalates into a hostage situation and stand-off with the police. As Sonny’s motives for the robbery are slowly revealed and things become more complicated, the heist turns into a media circus.
Watch the trailer for Dog Day Afternoon
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
Year: 1962
Director: Robert Aldrich
Stars: Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Victor Buono
Country: USA
Rating: M
Genre: Thriller/drama
Runtime: 135m
Jane Hudson (Bette Davis) is an aging child star left to care for her wheelchair-bound sister Blanche (Joan Crawford), also a former child actress. Stuck living together in a mansion in old Hollywood, Blanche plots to get even with Jane for the car crash that left her crippled years earlier. But Jane is desperate to keep Blanche imprisoned as she plans a new rise to fame, and tries to hide Blanche’s existence from doctors, visitors and neighbors while she devises a way to get rid of her sister.
Watch the trailer for What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
The Philadelphia Story
Year: 1940
Director: George Cukor
Stars: Carey Grant, Katherine Hepburn, Jimmy Stewart
Country: USA
Rating: PG
Genre: Rom-com
Runtime: 113m
When a rich woman’s ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself.
Watch the trailer for The Philadelphia Story
Strangers on a Train
Year: 1951
Director: Alfred Hitchcock
Stars: Farley Granger, Ruth Roman, Robert Walker
Country: USA
Rating: M
Genre: Thriller
Runtime: 101m
Having met on a train, a smooth-talking psychotic socialite shares his theory on how two complete strangers can get away with murder to an amateur tennis player – a theory he plans to test out.
Watch the trailer for Strangers on a Train
2001: A Space Odyssey
Year: 1968
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Stars: Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood
Country: USA/UK
Rating: G
Genre: Sci-fi
Runtime: 149m
Humanity finds a mysterious object buried beneath the lunar surface and sets off to find its origins with the help of HAL 9000, the world’s most advanced super computer.
Watch the trailer for 2001: A Space Odyssey
The Exorcist
Year: 1973
Director: William Friedkin
Stars: Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Max von Sydow
Country: USA
Rating: R
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 122m
When a charming 12-year-old girl takes on the characteristics and voices of others, doctors say there is nothing they can do. As people begin to die, the girl’s mother realizes her daughter has been possessed by the Devil. Her daughter’s only possible hope lies with two priests and the ancient rite of demonic exorcism.
Watch the trailer for The Exorcist
Casablanca
Year: 1942
Director: Michael Curtiz
Stars: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid
Country: USA
Rating: PG
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 102m
During WWII, Rick, a cynical nightclub owner in Casablanca, agrees to help his former lover Ilsa and her husband. Soon, Ilsa’s feelings for Rick resurface and she finds herself renewing her love for him.
Watch the trailer for Casablanca
Singin’ In The Rain
Year: 1952
Director: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly
Stars: Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds
Country: USA
Rating: G
Genre: Musical comedy
Runtime: 103m
When the transition is being made from silent films to ‘talkies’, everyone has trouble adapting. Don and Lina have been cast repeatedly as a romantic couple, but when their latest film is remade into a musical, only Don has the voice for the new singing part. After a lot of practice with a diction coach, Lina still sounds terrible, and Kathy, a bright young aspiring actress, is hired to record over her voice.
Watch the trailer for Singin’ in the Rain
Blazing Saddles
Year: 1974
Director: Mel Brooks
Stars: Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Slim Pickens, Madeline Kahn
Country: USA
Rating: M
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 93m
A town where everyone seems to be named Johnson stands in the way of a new railroad. In order to grab their land, robber baron Hedley Lamarr sends his henchmen to make life in the town unbearable. After the sheriff is killed, the town demands a new sheriff from the Governor, so Hedley convinces him to send in the first Black sheriff in the west.
Watch the trailer for Blazing Saddles
Visit Max for more information on what’s streaming now.