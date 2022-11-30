SBS’ Latecomers smashes stereotypes of dating with a disability

Latecomers, the latest offering from SBS Digital Originals, follows two strangers with cerebral palsy: Frank (Angus Thompson) and Sarah (Hannah Diviney). After watching their carers hook up at a bar, Frank and Sarah become determined to explore their own relationships with sex, and each other.

Described as ‘bold, hilarious, and at times heart wrenching’, the series is a great representation of the intricacies of sex, dating, and physical disability.

Emma Myers, the show’s creator, is no stranger to these themes. As a person with cerebral palsy and a wheelchair user, Myers has often thought of her wheelchair as her ‘very own chastity belt’.

As Myers tells me, ‘there’s a horrible notion that physically disabled people are incapable of having sex.’ In one particularly traumatising tale, Myers recalls being asked if she had a vagina. ‘I was just so stunned.’

Better late than never

When Emma Myers met Angus Thompson through an ABC scholarship program, the two realised they had a shared dream of writing a narrative series about disabled people navigating the dating scene. Through SBS’ Digital Originals initiative, which partners with Screen Australia and NITV, they were able to achieve that goal.

‘I’ve always wanted to write a narrative about intimacy from the perspective of a woman with a physical disability,’ she says. ‘And this was my chance to do it, so I jumped on. Thompson then brought on comedian and former disability carer Nina Oyama, and thus Latecomers was born.

The lead characters of Latecomers almost act as proxies for the creators: ‘With Sarah, her thoughts are my thoughts,’ Myers tells me. ‘And Frank is almost 100% Angus (Thompson).’ It’s a creative decision that is totally earned by the fact that their experiences are unique and worth knowing about.

Myers’ ultimate goal with the series is to normalise sex in the disabled community ‘without presenting a stereotypical story of losing one’s virginity.’

‘I don’t want to perpetuate the myth that you could “break” a disabled woman by having sex with her,’ she says. This idea is apparently all too common – and in some case, it’s the impetus behind fetishisation of disabled bodies.

Chair chasers

Myers tells me that people who fetishise disabled bodies are common enough to be known colloquially in the community as ‘Chair Chasers’. Myers and her friends love to take the piss out of this, to the point where they have a group chat called ‘Chasing Chairs’. All participants in said chat go by nicknames like ‘Sweet Chairy Pie’ (that’s Myers), and ‘Chair Force One’. ‘That’s the way we deal with it,’ she says.

Myers has also just completed an Honours thesis that focused on physically disabled women and intimacy in contemporary culture. She said her findings were quite illuminating, and reaffirmed some of the beliefs she presented in Latecomers.

‘Men with disabilities are more likely to find happiness in a relationship with an able bodied woman,’ she says, ‘and this has a lot to do with women being classified as more “equipped” to be both a carer and romantic partner for their disabled partners.

‘But when able bodied men are attracted to a disabled woman, there’s usually some infantalisation going on … and the attraction may be happening because it seems like a societal taboo and is therefore exciting’.

Pushing back

Latecomers is a commendable series, not just for clapping back at all these stereotypes and myths, but because it’s really funny, really smart, and genuinely sexy. It airs this Saturday, which is (appropriately) International Day of People with Disability.

Myers wis delighted that people will finally be able to see the series. ‘I just saw an ad for my show alongside Broadchurch with David Tennant … it’s surreal. I’m excited but terrified at the same time.’

It’s screening nationally in Australia, first on SBS and then SBS On Demand, and it’s also heading to Canada and eventually being translated into several different languages. ‘I’m honestly gobsmacked,’ says Myers.

I ask her if this meant more series work or even films from her in the future. ‘I really hope I get to do more screenwriting,’ she says ‘I think it’s what I was born to do.’

Digital Originals series Latecomers will air Saturday 3 December, which is also International Day of People with Disability.