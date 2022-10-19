Horror in Adelaide: Carnifex and Ribspreader bring gore and more

It’s fitting that the Adelaide Film Festival (AFF, October 19-30) runs right up to Halloween, because the grand dame of cinematic showcases in South Australia has always had one eye on the darker side of life. It’s where Snowtown, Justin Kurzel’s staggering serial killer story that haunts the city, had its Australian premiere. As did Jennifer Kent’s follow-up to her box office monster The Babadook, the Van Diemen’s Land-set nightmare The Nightingale.

This year is no different. Pooraka-raised brothers Danny and Michael Philippou’s demonic possession frightener Talk to Me, starring Miranda Otto, is this year’s closing night gala. But let’s not get a severed head of ourselves. Opening weekend presents Australia’s first dropbear movie, Carnifex, by director Sean Lahiff, and video nasty superfan Dick Dale’s Ozploitation shocker Ribspreader. We spoke to both directors.

Carnifex

If you’re going to make a monster movie about a giant killer koala, you’d be tempted to lean into Australia’s biggest bush myth and call it Dropbear. But Carnifex director Sean Lahiff and producers Gena Helen Ashwell and Helen Leake went with the Latin name for our extinct megafauna instead: Thylacoleo Carnifex.

‘It gives a more scientific edge to the horror,’ Lahiff says. Carnifex translates literally to ‘butcher’ and was the colloquial name for an executioner in ancient Rome. He loved the idea of a hulking terror from above stalking the tree canopy. ‘Gena quite eloquently said that Carnifex does for the forest what Jaws did for the water.’

Read: Classic horror films and scary hidden gems streaming now

Working with screenplay writer Shanti Gudgeon – who contributed episodes of the Wolf Creek TV series – they had something smart to say about how our constant urban expansion and environmental damage are destroying habitats and driving species to the brink of extinction. ‘We’re knocking down forests to build new suburbs, and it’s not always a matter of wiping out species in that process, but there are other species that we haven’t yet discovered …’

Carnifex. Image: Adelaide Film Festival.

The tree-climbing predator stalks conservationists Ben (Harry Greenwood, The Nightingale) and Grace (Sisi Stringer, Vampire Academy) and documentarian Bailey (Alexandra Park, 12 Feet Deep). ‘I knew from my film editing experience and love of horror films that I’d be OK doing the scary stuff and the action, but getting those performances right, making the characters loveable and caring about them, was most important,’ Lahiff says.

You’ll also fall for camp dog Dez, portrayed by red heeler Holly. ‘I’ve got a golden retriever, and you do watch horror films thinking, “Whatever you do, don’t kill the dog”. You can evoke emotion and make audiences care about animals without having to do much.’

Determined that his film would be ‘unapologetically Australian’ informed Lahiff’s desire for the monster to make sense in the Adelaide Hills location shoot. ‘In the early stages of the creature design, it was a bit more monster-ish,’ he says. ‘But it was important it felt more Australian, so we introduced things like the koala-type nose, the two thumbs and fur colour that could blend into gum trees.’

Lahiff has worked on practical effects, blowing stuff up as a pyrotechnician on Rolf de Heer’s apocalyptic comedy Dr. Plonk, and edited digital effects on movies including the recent Mortal Kombat reboot and Alien prequel Prometheus. He had to lean more on the latter skills for Carnifex.

Carnifex. Image: Adelaide Film Festival.

‘I loved the beautiful robot suit built by Weta on a film I edited called I am Mother,’ he says. ‘There’s stuff you get when you’ve got a person in a suit that you can’t replicate in CG, but that was a much bigger budget movie. Early on with Carnifex we did think about what it would mean to do the monster practically, but logistically we couldn’t make it work for the budget and time we had.’

Shooting in the Adelaide Hills for five weeks during winter presented its own challenges, with the wind and rain whipping up muddy quagmires, bite-happy inch ants on the prowl, and the discovery of rotting kangaroo carcasses (which may or may not have been Carnifex victims). But the elements added depth to the look of the production.

Lahiff’s extensive work as editor of genre films, including Anthony Haye’s Gold, Natalie Erika James’ Relic and Greg MacLean’s Wolf Creek 2, was a bonus. ‘One of the biggest advantages is knowing, when you’re out there filming, exactly what you need to make the scene work. You don’t need to go crazy with 100 different angles. You sort of edit it in your head, and with cinematographer Kieran Fowler, we were able to talk through, very quickly and efficiently, the minimal amount of coverage that we needed.”

At a tight, taut 90-minutes, Carnifex is deadly efficient. Lahiff chuckles when he reveals other names considered. ‘We played with Death from Above or Don’t Look Up.’

Ribspreader

Trasharama short film festival founder and Kamikaze rock band member Dick Dale has been crafting out-there video nasties inspired by the likes of Peter Jackson’s Bad Taste, Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman’s The Toxic Avenger, and Frank Henenlotter’s Basket Case for years. After Matthew Bate and Liam Somerville’s documentary Video Nasty: The Making of Ribspreader teased his debut feature at AFF in 2022, the completed splatterpunk obscenity will finally spill the blood and guts in this year’s line-up.

‘It’s really been done with no money, like under $50,000,’ Dale reveals. ‘I never applied for any funding [though there was a Kickstarter campaign] because I felt I had to prove myself first.’

Read: Best horror movies in Australia 2022

He sure has. Gloriously OTT, Ribspreader stars Tommy Darwin as Bryan, a former tobacco advertising giant who experiences a breakdown after the death of his mother from lung cancer. He has spectral visions of a murderous giant cigarette that spurs him on to slaughter smokers. Bryan then stitches their lungs into a gruesome smoking jacket he sports. It’s unlikely to be picked up as a public health education ad by the government anytime soon.

Ribspreader. Image: Adelaide Film Festival.

Like many a low-budget horror movie, it was built with the help of a village: in this case, half of Adelaide’s underground scene (many of whom appear in the film). Greek-Australian goddess Chantal Contouri depicts a gangster godmother who commands Australia’s worst serial killers in a role originally written for Wolf Creek baddie John Jarrat.

‘She’s an Ozploitation star who played Australia’s first vampire in the movie Thirst and our first serial killer on television as the pantyhose strangler from Number 96,’ Dale beams. ‘She was absolutely fantastic as the leader of this giant gang of maniacs.’

A few of Dale’s international mates pop up, too, including a cameo by Kaufman, no less, and by English punk rocker Rat Scabies from The Damned. ‘I met Rat when he was over in Australia drumming for The Members and we got really hammered. We got him to shoot his scenes in a London graveyard, then I got a Rat stunt double and filmed the reverse shots in Adelaide.’

Like Frankenstein’s monster, the stitch-up job works precisely because Ribspreader is meant to be a monstrous travesty of a fleshy tapestry, right down to its deliriously ambitious finale involving a helicopter battle. ‘Other filmmakers told me we could never pull that off on our budget, but I went to the Aviation Museum and they let us use their helicopter for a donation,’ Dale says. ‘We filmed the live-action shots there, then the very talented Leith Greig, who works on Danger 5, built a miniature replica of it which he flew through a model set bigger than my lounge room.’

Ribspreader. Image: Adelaide Film Festival.

Every little detail counts when creating a have-ago movie on the smell of an oily rag. ‘I’m so grateful for everyone who chipped in, and I’m ecstatic that [AFF creative director] Mat Kesting had faith in us. He’s fantastic, and we’ve spent so many nights at the Mercury Cinema talking movies. It’s brilliant that he and the festival support genre filmmakers.’

That sentiment is shared by Lahiff: ‘I’ve been involved in editing many films that have played here at AFF, and they’re very, very supportive. That’s why it’s so important to me to make movies in my hometown. It’s about creating jobs and training the up-and-coming legions of filmmakers, giving them an opportunity. I was given a go a long time ago and repay the favour every chance I get.’

The Adelaide Film Festival runs October 19-30. You can find out more here.