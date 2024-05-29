News

Hayu: new shows streaming in June 2024

Your guide to the highlights from Hayu's June 2024 program.
29 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Real Housewives of Dubai, season two. Image: Hayu

Have a Hayu account but don’t know what to watch this month? Here are some highlights from the reality streamer’s June guide.

New to Hayu this June:

2 June

Deadly Waters with Captain Lee

Using his nautical expertise, Below Deck’s beloved Captain Lee Rosbach unravels the secrets of remarkable homicide investigations on rivers, lakes and even the open seas, exposing the murky, maritime clues that sank the perps and ultimately led to their capture.

3 June

The Real Housewives of Dubai – season 2

The flashy, fun and fabulous ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai are back in the City of Gold for season two. Returning for the new season is Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. The ladies will also be joined by new housewife, Taleen Marie.

Read: Aussie Shore becomes first ‘down under’ iteration of Jersey Shore

4 June

Below Deck Mediterranean – season 9

The azure waters and ancient ruins of Athens, Greece set the scene for Season 9 as Captain Sandy returns to steer her team through a season brimming with fresh and formidable challenges. Captain Sandy is joined by Chief Stew Aesha Scott, Elena Dubaich, and new stew Bri Muller.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

