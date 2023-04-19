Aus student film Friends of Mine premiering this weekend at ReelGood

The Australian Director’s Guild (ADG) award-winning short film Friends of Mine is set to have its hometown premiere at the 2023 ReelGood Film Festival, where it has been nominated for Best Short Film and Most Exciting On-Screen Talent for actress Chi Nguyen.

The film – which was produced as writer/director Andréas Giannopoulos’ graduating project from the Master of Arts Screen: Directing at the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) – follows Lou, a young essayist, who struggles to express his feelings for his crush Sylvie while navigating his first paid gig. Meanwhile, amateur director Elena, played by Chi Nguyen, prepares a play to reveal her own feelings for Lou.

Shot on Super 16 film by cinematographer Ehran Edwards with support from Kodak, Friends of Mine ‘on paper … feels like a traditional love triangle scenario, but with Giannopoulos’ considered direction and explorative script, that groundwork allows for a deeper exploration of the emotional bonds that tie us together’ (Andrew F Peirce, The Curb).

Friends of Mine. Still supplied.

Giannopoulos, Nguyen, and Producer Braiden Asciak will attend the festival as guests. Giannopoulos expressed gratitude to the ReelGood judges for recognizing Nguyen’s performance, and said he is ‘humbled’ to be screening and nominated alongside other Australian short films.

‘We want to thank the ReelGood judges for recognising Chi’s intelligent and heartfelt performance, alongside the hard work of the entire cast and crew. It’s humbling to be screening and nominated alongside so many other Australian short films,’ Giannopoulos said.

‘After showing the film interstate, it feels incredibly special to bring our film to a hometown audience, and doubly special to screen at Lido Cinemas, across the road from where I completed part of my undergrad at Swinburne’s Hawthorn campus. Many of the works I encountered while studying, including the films of Chantal Akerman and the writings of Susan Sontag, had a profound impact on my ideas and practice.’

Nguyen’s nomination comes after her appearance in Amazon Prime’s series Class of ’07 and her debut with the Melbourne Theatre Company in a production of Diana Nguyen’s play Laurinda.

Friends of Mine will be screened at Lido Cinemas on April 22 (with sessions at 1pm and 3pm), followed by Lachlan Pendragon’s Oscar-nominated animation An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It.

Giannopoulos will also take part in a ‘Shooting on Film’ talk in the Lido Jazz Room alongside cinematographer Bonita Carzino. Moderated by Festival Director Chris Luscri, the session will explore the myriad of factors – aesthetic, economic and practical – that go into crafting a short on celluloid film.

Visit the ReelGood Film festival website for more information.