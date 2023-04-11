News

The ReelGood Film Festival returns with local shorts

This year's program features 22 shorts by homegrown Australian filmmakers.
ScreenHub staff

Still from An Ostrich Told Me the World was Fake and I Think I Believe It. Image supplied.

Lido Cinemas will host a jam-packed day of 22 world-class short films by homegrown Australian filmmakers when the ReelGood Film Festival (RGFF) returns to Lido, Melbourne, on 22 April.

Founded in 2014 by John Roebuck, the RGFF started as a small gathering of friends to celebrate each other’s films and was billed as ‘was ‘a night of laughter, popcorn, and good company’.

The annual program is presented in bite-sized 25-minute sessions every hour with 35 minutes in between where guests are invited to grab a drink on the Lido rooftop, listen to DJs, snack at the bar and chat about the films.

This year’s program includes Sundance Audience Award-winning director Noora Niasari (Tâm), Madeleine Gottlieb (You and Me, Before and After), Jordan Giusti (Reptile) and Oscar nominee Lachlan Pendragon (An Ostrich Told Me the World was Fake and I Think I Believe It).

Festival director Chris Luscri said the festival continues to be an ‘exceptional platform’ to discover the best of Australia’s emerging film talent.

‘We’ve got many carefully curated screenings and talks spread out over an entire day, providing the ideal space for vital discussions and encounters. We are incredibly excited to present this year’s exceptional program to our growing audiences, representing some of the best short-form filmmaking our nation offers.’

More than half of the 22 films in this year’s program are nominated for awards, including Best On-Screen Talent, Best Off-Screen Talent, Best Documentary and the coveted Best Film. There is also the Audience Choice award too.

‘Getting to showcase work from some super talented filmmakers to a packed and enthusiastic cinema is incredibly rewarding,’ said Darius Family, festival producer. ‘Plus, nothing beats watching shorts while you sink beers with mates.’

Visit the festival website for more information.

