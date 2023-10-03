News

Everybody Loves Diamonds – need to know

The premise, actors, director and other information about the new series on Prime Video.
3 Oct 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Everybody Loves Diamonds. Image: Prime Video.

What’s the premise of Everybody Loves Diamonds?

An Italian heist drama in which a band of small-time Italian thieves manage to hoodwink top-level security to steal millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds from the Antwerp Diamond Centre.

Who stars in Everybody Loves Diamonds?

Kim Rossi Stuart (Angels of Evil), Anna Foglietta (Perfect Strangers), Gian Marco Tognazzi (To Rome with Love) and Carlotta Antonelli (Suburra: Blood on Rome). Also stars Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding) and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange).

Who directs Everybody Loves Diamonds?

Gianluca Maria Tavarelli (Don’t Make Any plans for Tonight).

Show me the Everybody Loves Diamonds trailer

How many episodes are there in Season 1?

Eight.

Where and when can I watch Everybody Loves Diamonds?

Everybody Loves Diamonds premieres on Prime Video on 13 October.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

