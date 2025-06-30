Best new shows & films streaming this week on Netflix, Prime, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Stan, Max and more

New shows & films this week

Netflix: new shows & films

The Old Guard 2 (2 July)

The Old Guard 2. Image: Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix. New shows & films.

Film (2025). In this superhero action sequel, Andy and her team of immortal warriors fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity.

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli. Watch the trailer.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 (3 July)

Series. A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.

Starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Vivienne Acheampong.

Stan: new shows & films

The Carters: Hurts To Love You (2 July)

Docuseries. An emotional look at a family ravaged by fame. We follow The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and his younger brother Aaron Carter as the darker side of success unfolds. As told by their sister Angel, struggles with mental illness, addiction and neglect are revealed.

Such Brave Girls Season 2 (4 July)

Such Brave Girls. Image: Stan. New shows & films.

Series. This award-winning British comedy follows single mother Deb and her daughters, Billie and Josie. They’re vain, selfish, heavily in debt, desperate for affection and armed with nothing but poor judgement. Watch the trailer.

Max: new shows & films

When No One Sees Us (30 June)

Series. In Morón de la Frontera, Spain, Sergeant Lucía Gutierrez (Maribel Verdú) sets out to investigate the connection between the unusual suicide of a local teacher and a series of strange events during the first procession of Holy Week.

Meanwhile, American army special agent Magaly Castillo (Mariela Garriga) is sent to the nearby US Air Force base to probe the disappearance of a missing airman linked to commanding officer Colonel Seamus Hoopen.

Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (3 July)

Documentary. Launching its first trailblazing issue in 1972 and still publishing today, Ms. magazine revolutionised the feminist movement, igniting provocative conversations about issues that impact women, from politics to harassment, race, sex, and abortion. In the documentary, three filmmakers select iconic cover stories to explore the complexities of creating a magazine that was unafraid to wrestle with challenging, and often polarising, issues.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League (3 July)

Animated film (2025). In this sequel to Batman Ninja, the Batman family has returned to the present to discover that Japan has disappeared, and a giant island – Hinomoto – is now in the sky over Gotham City.

Sinners (4 July)

Sinners. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures. Streaming on Max. New shows & films.

Film (2025). Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler. Starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell and Wunmi Mosaku. Watch the trailer.

ABC iview: new shows & films

Australian Story: The River Part 1 (30 June)

When a Lithuanian rafter became trapped in rapids on Tasmania’s Franklin River late last year, it made headlines around the world. Now, Australian Story can reveal dramatic details of the 24-hour rescue attempt, drawing on never-before-seen footage taken by rescuers and the fellow rafters.

Over two episodes, Australian Story provides a heart-stopping account of the rescue mission, as rescuers and doctors raced against the clock to free the rafter’s leg.

30 June, 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Four Corners: Trading in Chaos (30 June)

A week before the 90‑day pause expires on Donald Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs, Four Corners dives into the chaos created by the US president’s trade policy.

Reported by Steve Cannane, Trading in Chaos investigates how the very people the president set out to help are now being harmed.

30 June, 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Supertato Season 2 (30 June)

Series. The world’s greatest potato superhero returns in this popular slapstick comedy animation set among the aisles of a supermarket, promising even more hilarious slapstick silliness and superhero adventures.

Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under (1 July)

Phil Spencer: Secret Agent Down Under. Image: Raise the Roof Productions. Streaming on ABC iview.

It’s international rescue as property prodigy Phil Spencer heads down under , helping Brits make the permanent move 10,553 miles across the globe – to Australia. In each episode, double agent Phil turns detective in the UK to sniff out what life is like now for his families, and what they want from their new life and dream home.

Laurence Anyways (1 July)

Film (2012). In the ‘90s, Laurence (Melvil Poupaud) tells his girlfriend Fred (Suzanne Clément) that he wants to become a woman. In spite of the odds, in spite of each other, they confront the prejudices of their friends, ignore the council of their families, and brave the phobias of the society they offend. Watch the trailer.

Do Not Watch This Show (4 July)

Series. Wizz is a pompous blue monster who is stuck in a television show he doesn’t want and is desperate for the audience to switch off! Andy Lee’s new animated series, based on Lee’s bestselling book series Do Not Open This Book.

Good Game Spawn Point Season 16 (4 July)

Series. Hosted by Gem Driscoll and featuring a surprise guest each week, Good Game Spawn Point is your all-access pass to game reviews, quizzes, comedy, and pro tips for kids and their game-loving parents.

Patience Season 1 (4 July)

Series. Patience is a six-part police crime drama set in the beautiful city of York. Patience Evans works in the Criminal Records Office and has unusual powers of detection due to being autistic. She helps the police to tackle a series of tricky crimes bringing her unique insight to cases. DI Bea Metcalf recognises her talents and takes her under her wing.

That Blackfella Show (5 July)

Ernie Dingo for That Blackfella Show. Image: ABC iview. New shows & films.

Hosted by Australian icon and Yamatji man Ernie Dingo, Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung woman and ABC News Breakfast host Bridget Brennan, and introducing Munanjali, Minjungbul and Wiradjuri man Isaac Compton as their studio sidekick, it’s set to be a big night of entertainment.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new shows & films

DI Ray Season 1 – Acorn TV & AMC+ (30 June)

DI Ray. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+. New shows & films.

Series. DI Rachita Ray is thrust into a sensitive and high-profile case – she’ll be investigating the double homicide of Frank Chapman, the notorious head of an organised crime family, and Megan Cutts, an innocent nurse caught in the crossfire.

Their deaths will ignite racial tensions across the city, putting the detective in a race against time to unravel the story at the heart of the case before the Chapman family act out their revenge, and an all-out gang war erupts onto the streets.

Starring Parminder Nagra.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 4 (2 July) – AMC+ & Acorn TV

Series. We return to the wonderful world of Sainte Victoire, packed with unusual antiques and objéts d’art, murder, mystery, sunshine and laughter. Sally Lindsay returns as Jean White, who is navigating a fledgling romance with her sidekick Dom Hayes, played by Steve Edge.

Co-writer Sue Vincent stars as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw, while Robin Askwith and Sue Holderness reprise their roles as eccentric married couple Jeremy and Judith Lloyd James. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: news shows & films

Warfare (1 July)

Film (2025). Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai , Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn and Cosmo Jarvis.

Heads of State (2 July)

Heads of State. Image: Prime Video. New shows & films.

Film (2025). In this action-comedy, the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and US President Will Derringer have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardises their countries’ ‘special relationship’.

But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary – who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces – they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other.

Starring John Cena , Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: new shows & films

The Patrick Star Show Season 4 (2 July)

Series. Patrick Star is living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighbourhood from his television-turned-bedroom. The family sitcom stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by his wild whims and surreal imagination.

Dora And The Search For Sol Dorado (4 July)

Dora And The Search For Sol Dorado. Image: Paramount Pictures/ Paramount+. New shows & films.

Film (2025). A new original feature-length live-action movie, marking 25 historic years of the beloved franchise. The world’s greatest explorer and her friends will trek through the perilous dangers of the Amazonian jungle in search of the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado to prevent it from falling into enemy hands. Watch the trailer.

Dora Season 3 (4 July)

Series. The Great Dora Fiesta continues with a brand-new season of Dora. Join everyone’s favourite bilingual explorer as she returns for more epic adventures through the mystical and magical rainforest.

The Kim Kardashian Diamond Heist (4 July)

Documentary. A deep dive into one of the most high-profile celebrity crimes of our time – the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in her hotel in Paris. With exclusive access to friends of the Kardashian family, French law enforcement, and journalists who closely covered the case, the documentary uncovers the shocking detail of what really happened that night, and the eventual courtroom reckoning, nearly a decade later of the infamous ‘grandpa robbers’.

Trolls Band Together (6 July)

Film (2025). An action-packed, all-star, rainbow-coloured family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the next chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise. After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy).

BritBox: new shows & films

Fergie’s Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story (1 July)

Documentary. Exploring the case of Jane Andrews, a former royal dresser for Sarah Ferguson, who was convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Tom Cressman, in 2001.

The Cleaner Season 3 (3 July)

The Cleaner Season 3. Image: BritBox. New shows & films.

Series. Greg Davies returns in this comedy as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, scrubbing up the messiest crime scenes while getting entangled in the lives of those left behind. From a school reunion gone awkwardly wrong to a haunted lighthouse, a stately home ruled by a fearsome housekeeper, and even a royal wedding hit by scandal, Wicky’s clean-up jobs are anything but ordinary.

Starring Greg Davies, Steve Pemberton, Sharon Rooney and Ben Willbond. Watch the trailer.

Disney+ & ESPN: new shows & films + sport

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special (1 July)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special. Image: Disney+. New shows & films.

Special. After a shocking end to Season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement in the first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

ZOMBIES, ZOMBIES 2, ZOMBIES 3 – Sing-Along versions (2 July)

Films (2018, 2020, 2022). Singalong versions of the films in which students from Zombietown are transferred to a high school in a suburban town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions and pep rallies.

FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup (2 July)

ESPN. Group Stage: Australia vs France.

CONCACAF: Gold Cup (3 July)

ESPN. Semi-Finals.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest (5 July)

ESPN. This year’s annual American hot dog eating competition.

NBA Summer League (6 July)

ESPN: Starts 6 July.

SBS On Demand: new shows & films

How Disney Built America (2 July)

Series. Discover the history of Walt Disney and how the Disney brand, fuelled by the creation of iconic

characters, technological advancements in animation, and theme parks, created a global entertainment

and cultural juggernaut.

The King, The Prince And Their Secret Millions (2 July)

Documentary. Lifting the lid on the ancient property empires controlled by King Charles and Prince William – revealing how they have taken millions from cash-strapped public services and charities. It also uncovers how they break government rules by renting out properties with poor energy efficiency ratings and strike controversial deals which fly in the face of their supposed environmental principles.

Moni (3 July)

Behind the scenes of filming Moni with (L-R) 1st AD, Tin Pang, creator and writer Taofia Pelesasa, and director Alana Hicks. Image: SBS On Demand/ NITV. New shows & films.

Series. A gay Samoan man must reluctantly work out why his dead mother has unexpectedly plummeted from the heavens, and in doing so, learn to embrace his own truth. Led by creator, writer, and showrunner Taofia Pelesasa, director Alana Hicks, producer Nicole Coventry and executive producer Eliorah Malifa with Pelesasa Pics, the series stars Chris Alosio (Talk To Me). See ScreenHub’s review.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 (3 July)

Series. Rick and Marty Lagina, two brothers from Michigan, attempt to solve the mystery of Oak Island, a treecovered island on the south shore of Nova Scotia that is rumoured to hold one of the greatest treasures of all-time.

Tour de France 2025 (5 July–27 July)

Series. From the peloton roll-out in Lille on 5 July to its finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, all 21 stages of this year’s Tour de France will take place in France for the first time in five years. The 2025 route will feature 184 riders and will traverse 3,338,8 kilometres, beginning with ten flat and hilly stages before the latter half takes the peloton into the mountains.

Helming the Tour de France race coverage will be Matthew Keenan, Simon Gerrans, Dr Bridie O’Donnell, David McKenzie and Christophe Mallet. Starts at 9.35pm on 5 July.