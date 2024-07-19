Emily in Paris – Season 4, Netflix streaming preview

What is the fourth season of Emily in Paris about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads as follows: ‘After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.’

Who stars in Emily in Paris?

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Thalia Besson as Genevieve in Emily in Paris. Cr. Stephanie Branchu/ Netflix © 2024

There are a number of new characters joining Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau this season, including:

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello: ‘Originally from Rome, Marcello is direct, confident, and values simplicity. He’s substantive but never flashy — true to the roots of his family’s company.’

Thalia Besson as Genevieve: ‘Laurent’s 20-something daughter from a past relationship, who’s just moved from New York City to Paris to start her career. Her bright, eager demeanour immediately endears her to Emily, who’s thrilled to have an American expat to mentor. But their similarities may end up complicating Emily’s life – both professionally and personally.’

Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri: ‘The owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome. Giorgio makes it his business to know everyone else’s business, and to be the life of every party. He’s been friends with Sylvie for decades.’

Anna Galiena as Antonia MuratorI: ‘Marcello’s mother, the matriarch of the Muratori family, and the head of the family business. Antonia presides over their small village by building up the community and taking care of the people who live and work there. Even in uncertain times, Antonia is committed to maintaining the company’s soul.’

Raoul Bova as Giancarlo: ‘A charming, self-assured, successful Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie’s film professor.’

Who created Emily in Paris?

Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City). Andy Fleming directs at least one episode in Season 4, with the others yet to be confirmed.

What’s the country of origin?

USA.

Where was Emily in Paris – Season 4 filmed?

France.

How many episodes in this season?

Ten episodes.

What’s the production company?

MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Who are the producers and executive producers behind Emily in Paris?

Creator / Executive Producer / Writer: Darren Star; Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff; Co-Executive Producer: Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss, Joe Murphy; Producers: Ryan McCormick, Raphaël Benoliel, Lily Collins, Jake Fuller.

Where and when can I watch Emily in Paris – Season 4?

Emily in Paris – Season 4 will release five episodes on Netflix on 15 August 2024, with the remaining five debuting on 12 September.