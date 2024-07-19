News

 > Features

Emily in Paris – Season 4, Netflix streaming preview

In Emily in Paris S4, Emily navigates more love triangles and work challenges, with a number of new characters joining the show.
19 Jul 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Cr. Stephanie Branchu/ Netflix © 2024

Streaming

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Cr. Stephanie Branchu/ Netflix © 2024

Share Icon

What is the fourth season of Emily in Paris about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads as follows: ‘After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.’

Who stars in Emily in Paris?

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Thalia Besson as Genevieve in Emily in Paris. Cr. Stephanie Branchu/ Netflix © 2024

There are a number of new characters joining Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau this season, including:

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello: ‘Originally from Rome, Marcello is direct, confident, and values simplicity. He’s substantive but never flashy — true to the roots of his family’s company.’

Thalia Besson as Genevieve: ‘Laurent’s 20-something daughter from a past relationship, who’s just moved from New York City to Paris to start her career. Her bright, eager demeanour immediately endears her to Emily, who’s thrilled to have an American expat to mentor. But their similarities may end up complicating Emily’s life – both professionally and personally.’

Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri: ‘The owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome. Giorgio makes it his business to know everyone else’s business, and to be the life of every party. He’s been friends with Sylvie for decades.’

Anna Galiena as Antonia MuratorI: ‘Marcello’s mother, the matriarch of the Muratori family, and the head of the family business. Antonia presides over their small village by building up the community and taking care of the people who live and work there. Even in uncertain times, Antonia is committed to maintaining the company’s soul.’

Raoul Bova as Giancarlo: ‘A charming, self-assured, successful Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie’s film professor.’

Who created Emily in Paris?

Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City). Andy Fleming directs at least one episode in Season 4, with the others yet to be confirmed.

Read: Streaming July 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+

What’s the country of origin?

USA.

Where was Emily in Paris – Season 4 filmed?

France.

How many episodes in this season?

Ten episodes.

What’s the production company?

MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Who are the producers and executive producers behind Emily in Paris?

Creator / Executive Producer / Writer: Darren Star; Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff; Co-Executive Producer: Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss, Joe Murphy; Producers: Ryan McCormick, Raphaël Benoliel, Lily Collins, Jake Fuller.

Where and when can I watch Emily in Paris – Season 4?

Emily in Paris – Season 4 will release five episodes on Netflix on 15 August 2024, with the remaining five debuting on 12 September.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Territory. Image: Netflix
News

Netflix's Desert King becomes Territory three months out from premiere

Netflix's Australian drama Territory, starring Anna Torv and Michael Dorman, debuts this October 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Dune: Prophecy. Image: Max/Binge
Features

Dune: Prophecy, Binge streaming preview

A new teaser is out for Dune: Prophecy, the prequel series set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Bake Squad Season 1. Image: Netflix
Opinions & Analysis

Sick of toxic TV? Here are 7 reality shows that don’t rely on the ‘villain edit’

Here are seven reality TV shows that emphasise cooperation and compassion over 'villains' and conflict.

The Conversation
Strictly Ballroom.
Features

ABC iview: stream these three hidden gems now

Brooklyn, Strictly Ballroom and Casablanca are three wonderful films available to stream for free on ABC iview.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Guy Montgomery's Guy Mont Spelling Bee. Image: ABC
News

ABC: Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee premieres this August

The celebrity spelling-game show, based on a successful NZ format, is the latest comedy commission to join the ABC slate.

ScreenHub staff
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login