DocPlay: new films streaming October 2024

1 October

#Untruth: The Psychology of Trumpism

Documentary. The new film from director Dan Partland (#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump), #Untruth examines the psychology of ‘Trumpism’ and the authoritarian strain that it seeded in the American political landscape. A must-watch leading into this year’s US Election. Watch the trailer.

3 October

Paris 1924: An Olympic Epic

Documentary. The first ever Olympics to be shot on film, the 1924 Olympic Games emerged as a pivotal moment in the post-World War I era – a historic celebration of peace, unity, and the enduring spirit of the Olympic Games.

How the Nazis Lost the War

Series. This engrossing six-part series delves into the downfall of Hitler’s empire, which cut cut a swathe through Europe and North Africa, and threatened Russia. Early in the War, Hitler’s dream of dominating Europe was a distinct possibility, but then cracks appeared.

10 October

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

Documentary. Director Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind) examines the early years of the Beatles, from their club dates in Liverpool, England, to their concert tours in Europe and the rest of the world. Watch the trailer.

17 October

Ms. Information

Documentary. We meet Dr. Siouxsie Wiles before the world changes; a non-conforming pink-haired scientist whose unique skill at communicating life-saving science catapults her into the limelight when Covid hits New Zealand. Watch the trailer.

K’ Road Chronicles

Series. Six’s unique perspective stems from her own lived experience of homelessness on Auckland’s iconic Karangahape Road, as well as her daily interactions with the vibrant characters, homeless individuals, social workers, and others within this community through her street publication, the K’ Road Chronicle.

21 October

Represent

Documentary. In the heart of the American Midwest, three women take on entrenched political systems in their fight to reshape local politics on their own terms.

24 October

American Animals

Film. From director Bart Layton (The Imposter), and starring Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) comes the extraordinary and thrilling true story of four friends living an ordinary existence who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in US history.

28 October

Collingwood: Take the Steps

Documentary. Take the Steps gives viewers unprecedented access inside the Collingwood Football Club as they try to lead their team to a record-equaling sixteenth premiership.

DocPlay: September highlights

30 September

Copa 71

Documentary (2023). A must-see for Tillies fans, this inspiring documentary tells the little-known story of the first (unofficial) Women’s Soccer World Cup. Watch the trailer.

26 September

Buried Country

Documentary (2000). Discover the untold story of Australian Aboriginal country music.

23 September

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse

Documentary (1991). Celebrate the theatrical release of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis with the remarkable 1991 documentary Hearts of Darkness, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the tumultuous production of Coppola’s Vietnam War opus Apocalypse Now. Directed by Eleanor Coppola.

19 September

After Work

Documentary (2023). Giving voice to a wide range of people – from a delivery driver to an heiress – director Erik Gandini decrypts the world of work and its possible futures.