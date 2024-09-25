DocPlay: new films streaming October 2024

DocPlay: quick view
DocPlay: new this month
1 October
#Untruth: The Psychology of Trumpism
Documentary. The new film from director Dan Partland (#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump), #Untruth examines the psychology of ‘Trumpism’ and the authoritarian strain that it seeded in the American political landscape. A must-watch leading into this year’s US Election. Watch the trailer.
3 October
Paris 1924: An Olympic Epic
Documentary. The first ever Olympics to be shot on film, the 1924 Olympic Games emerged as a pivotal moment in the post-World War I era – a historic celebration of peace, unity, and the enduring spirit of the Olympic Games.
How the Nazis Lost the War
Series. This engrossing six-part series delves into the downfall of Hitler’s empire, which cut cut a swathe through Europe and North Africa, and threatened Russia. Early in the War, Hitler’s dream of dominating Europe was a distinct possibility, but then cracks appeared.
10 October
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
Documentary. Director Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind) examines the early years of the Beatles, from their club dates in Liverpool, England, to their concert tours in Europe and the rest of the world. Watch the trailer.
17 October
Ms. Information
Documentary. We meet Dr. Siouxsie Wiles before the world changes; a non-conforming pink-haired scientist whose unique skill at communicating life-saving science catapults her into the limelight when Covid hits New Zealand. Watch the trailer.
K’ Road Chronicles
Series. Six’s unique perspective stems from her own lived experience of homelessness on Auckland’s iconic Karangahape Road, as well as her daily interactions with the vibrant characters, homeless individuals, social workers, and others within this community through her street publication, the K’ Road Chronicle.
21 October
Represent
Documentary. In the heart of the American Midwest, three women take on entrenched political systems in their fight to reshape local politics on their own terms.
24 October
American Animals
Film. From director Bart Layton (The Imposter), and starring Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) comes the extraordinary and thrilling true story of four friends living an ordinary existence who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in US history.
28 October
Collingwood: Take the Steps
Documentary. Take the Steps gives viewers unprecedented access inside the Collingwood Football Club as they try to lead their team to a record-equaling sixteenth premiership.
DocPlay: September highlights
30 September
Copa 71
Documentary (2023). A must-see for Tillies fans, this inspiring documentary tells the little-known story of the first (unofficial) Women’s Soccer World Cup. Watch the trailer.
26 September
Buried Country
Documentary (2000). Discover the untold story of Australian Aboriginal country music.
23 September
Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse
Documentary (1991). Celebrate the theatrical release of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis with the remarkable 1991 documentary Hearts of Darkness, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the tumultuous production of Coppola’s Vietnam War opus Apocalypse Now. Directed by Eleanor Coppola.
19 September
After Work
Documentary (2023). Giving voice to a wide range of people – from a delivery driver to an heiress – director Erik Gandini decrypts the world of work and its possible futures.