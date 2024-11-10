Disney+: new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new shows streaming

FX’s Say Nothing (14 Nov)

Series. FX’s limited series Say Nothing is a gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. The nine-episode series is based on the book by Patrick Radden Keefe. Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. Starring Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe and Anthony Boyle.

An Almost Christmas Story (15 Nov)

An Almost Christmas Story. Image: Disney+.

Animated film (2024). Moon, a curious young owl, finds herself trapped in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Trying to escape the city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on an adventure. Starring Mamoudou Athie, Cary Christopher and Jim Gaffigan. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

Gangnam B-Side (6 Nov)

Gangnam B-Side. Image: Disney+.

Series. In Gangnam, Seoul, Jae-Hee knows a secret about a series of disappearances but then vanishes herself. Detective Kang, outlaw Yoon, and Prosecutor Min pursue the truth for their own reasons. Starring Stars Jo Woo-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Ha Yoon-kyung. Watch the trailer.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (30 Oct)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Image: Disney+.

Series. In this spinoff of Wizards of Waverly Place, Billie, a powerful young wizard, is sent to live in the mortal world with the only wizard teacher who can help her control her powers – Justin Russo. Starring David Henrie, Mimi Gianopulos nd Alkaio Thiele. Watch the trailer.

Music by John Williams (1 Nov)

Documentary. Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Harry Potter … His unforgettable scores are an essential part of some of the most beloved movies of our time, over a career that spans decades. See and hear maestro John Williams’ own story, with insights from filmmakers, musicians, and others he has inspired, complete with rare behind-the-scenes looks at the making of movie history. Watch the trailer.

Endurance (2 Nov)

Documentary. Maritime Heritage Trust locates Shackleton’s shipwrecked Endurance near Antarctica in 1915. Shackleton and 27 crew survive incredible journey to South Georgia to seek rescue after ship sinks, showcasing human resilience against all odds.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (25 Oct)

Film (2024). Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself. Watch the trailer.

Rivals (18 Oct)

Rivals. Image: Disney+.

Series. Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, Rivals dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. Based on the celebrated novel by Jilly Cooper, the series follows ex-Olympian and incorrigible rake, Rupert Campbell-Black, in his long-standing feud with the controller of Corinium Television, Tony Baddingham. Loyalties are tested as the two enter a bidding war for TV rights with host Declan O’Hara, who is caught in the crossfire.

Takeover plans are disrupted by a blossoming romance between the womanising Rupert and Declan’s daughter, Taggie O’Hara, creating a love triangle with Tony’s right-hand woman, the brilliant American producer Cameron Cook. Starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner and Claire Rushbrook. Watch the trailer.