Disney+: new shows streaming January 2024

From Death and Other Details to It Was Always Me – your guide to what to stream on Disney+ in January.
21 Dec 2023
Death and Other Details. Image: Disney+.

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s your guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.

3 Jan

Ishura – Season 1

New anime series set in a world with a (deceased) Demon King and the demigods who have inherited the world.

10 Jan

Marvel Studios’ Echo

From Marvel Studios, Echo shines a spotlight on Maya Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

Bob’s Burgers – Season 14

Bob’s Burgers. Image: Disney+.

Bob Belcher is a third-generation restaurateur who runs Bob’s Burgers with his loving wife and their three children. Bob believes his burgers speak for themselves and isn’t afraid to offer a variety of off-beat creations. Bob’s wife, Linda, supports his dream but is becoming sick of the slow times, as the restaurant is constantly in danger of going out of business.

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs – Season 1

A group of dog handlers and their canine companions from around the world prepare to compete at a dog show with a difference.

11 Jan

Daughters of the Cult – Season 1

A five-episode series looking at a splinter group of Mormon fundamentalist cult members who took part in a deadly wave of violence and abuse in the name of their leader, Ervil LeBaron

16 Jan

Death and Other Details

In this new series, the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.

17 Jan

It Was Always Me – Season 2

It Was Always Me. Image: Disney+.

The return of the series in which a Mexican girl’s life takes a strange turn when she discovers her father, Colombia’s greatest music star, has died.

19 Jan

Cristobal Balenciaga – Season 1

A new drama series that recreates the life and legacy of the Guetaria-born Spanish creator, one of the most iconic fashion designers of all time.

22 Jan

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People – Season 1

From the elite growers who strive to create new superhot chilis to those who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them – join the quest to answer some truly spicy questions.

24 Jan

A Real Bug’s Life

An adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day.

27 Jan

Flex X Cop – Season 1

A new South Korean series starring Ahn Bo-hyun, Park Ji-hyun, Kang Sang-jun, and Kim Shin-bi.

31 Jan

Choir – Season 1

The kids of the Detroit Youth Choir are preparing for the performance of their lifetime.

