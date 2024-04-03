Disney+: new shows streaming April 2024

Have a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best new shows and films to stream on the platform this month.

1 April

Vanderpump Villa

Series. Reality TV show focusing on the the hand-picked crew of Lisa Vanderpump’s opulent French villa as they live and cooperate to satisfy each extravagant wish of their affluent visitors. Starring Lisa Vanderpump, Hannah Fouch and Priscila Ferrari.

3 April

Wish

Animated film (2024). A musical-comedy that welcomes audiences to the kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force. Together, Asha and Star confront a formidable foe – the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico – to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

12 April

The Greatest Hits

Film (2024). A love story looking at how music and memory intertwine and (sometimes literally) transport us. Directed by Ned Benson and starring Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet and Retta.

17 April

We Were The Lucky Ones

We Were The Lucky Ones. Image: Disney+.

Miniseries. A Jewish family ties to reuinite – and survive – after becoming separated during World War II. Starring Joey King, Logan Lerman and Sam Woolf.

22 April

Tiger

Documentary (2024). This film invites viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. Curious, rambunctious and at times a bit clumsy, the cubs have a lot to learn from their savvy mother who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears and marauding male tigers. Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, Tiger is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming. Narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Secrets of the Octopus – Season 1

Documentary miniseries. They have three hearts, blue blood and can squeeze through gaps the size of their eyeballs … and that’s just the stuff we know! Some of their other secrets can be gleaned in this, um, deep dive. Starring Alex Schnell, Paul Rudd and some cephalopods.

26 April

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

A documentary miniseries on the one and only Bon Jovi, with personal videos, photos and music illuminating the singer’s life and and the band’s journey from New Jersey bars to global fame. Starring Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan and Tico Torres.

30 April

The Veil

An international limited spy thriller series about a dangerous game of truth and lies as two women venture from Turkey to France to London – one of whom has a secret that is endangering thousands of lives. Starring Elisabeth Moss and Karol Steele.