News

 > Features

Disney+: new films and shows streaming this week

Your guide to new films and shows to stream on Disney+ from 27 May to 2 June, 2024.
27 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Jim Henson: Idea Man. Image: Disney+

Streaming

Jim Henson: Idea Man. Image: Disney+

Share Icon

New to streaming this week

Jim Henson Idea Man (31 May)

>

Documentary about Jim Henson, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame StreetThe Muppet Show, and beyond. Filmmaker Ron Howard captures Henson’s restless creativity, ambition, and artistic evolution in the style and spirit of his complex subject, an artist who revolutionised television, inspired generations, and created some of the world’s most beloved characters.

Read: The Bear, Disney+, renewed for Season 4

Recently added to Disney+

The Kardashians – Season 5 (23 May)

Series. Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavours. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favourite matriarch, Kris.

The Beach Boys (24 May)

>

Documentary. A celebration of the legendary band that revolutionised pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members and other luminaries in the music business.

Doctor Who (11 May)

Ncuti Gatwa Poses For A Publicity Shot For Doctor Who On Disney+.
Doctor Who. Image: Disney+.

Series. The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-travelling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. Starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Prime Video May December
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Netflix, BritBox, Stan, Prime Video, SBS, ABC iview and more

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream from 27 May to 2 June 2024 in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
ABC iview Secret Science.
Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on ABC iview from 27 May to 2 June 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Prime Video May December
Features

Prime Video: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to new films and shows to stream on Prime Video from 27 May to 2 June 2024 in…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Rats in the Ranks: Larry Hand, former Lord Mayor of Sydney's Leichhardt Council with filmmakers Bob Connolly and Robin Anderson. Supplied.
Features

DocPlay: new films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream from 27 May to 2 June in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Help! I'm In A Secret Relationship Season 3. Image: Paramount+
Features

Paramount+: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what's new to stream on Paramount+ from 27 May to 2 June in Australia.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login